IDEXX Innovative Diagnostic and Software Solutions Provide Workflow Efficiency and Faster, More Confident Clinical Decisions

WESTBROOK, Maine, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in pet healthcare innovation, announced today a series of product and service enhancements that enable veterinary practices to be more efficient, while managing increasing patient volumes. The enhancements provide deeper, actionable insights and personalized support to facilitate faster, more confident clinical decisions.

IDEXX Logo (PRNewsfoto/Idexx Laboratories, Inc.)

Veterinary professionals are more time challenged than ever. People spending more time at home throughout 2020 led to a surge in pet adoptions and a strengthening of the human-animal bond. Today's pet parents are paying more attention to the health of their pets, further increasing practice caseloads. These factors combined with the added rigor of pandemic protocols have intensified the busy schedules of today's veterinary professionals.

Understanding these current challenges, IDEXX demonstrates its continued support for the industry through the following product enhancements that help veterinarians to save time, while enhancing the lives of pets:

IDEXX 4Dx® Plus Test now features clinical decision support to help veterinarians interpret reference laboratory or in-house results faster. Following a positive result, clinical decision support on VetConnect ® PLUS provides follow-up considerations, along with patient-specific interpretive assistance, to help veterinarians identify evidence of active infection and determine next steps more quickly. In addition, enhancements to the SNAP 4Dx ® Plus Test are planned in the first half of the year, including increased sensitivity for Anaplasma and extended room temperature storage that will help staff to save time.

VetConnect ® PLUS Mobile App was recently enhanced to provide on-the-go veterinary professionals all the patient information they need in the palm of their hand—faster than ever. Updates include streamlined case management, easier-to-read reports, and more intuitive navigation—all available in multiple languages—allowing veterinarians to spend less time looking for information and more time with patients.

SediVue Dx ® Urine Sediment Analyzer now features Neural Network 6.0 —the latest release of the analyzer's advanced algorithmic software powered by 800 million urine sediment images. This release increases bacteria sensitivity, helping veterinarians determine the presence of a urinary tract infection faster. Additionally, new interpretative comments will be available early this spring, delivering clinical insights and support to help veterinarians move onto next steps with more confidence.

New Catalyst® SDMA Test, the early indicator for a decline in kidney function, features a new innovative technology that brings reagents onboard the slide, allowing it to be run more efficiently as part of routine chemistry profiles. Available starting mid-year, this enhancement will save time for busy practices by removing steps and simplifying workflows, facilitating faster delivery of results.

"At IDEXX, we are committed to creating clarity for veterinarians as they manage the increasing demands on their services," said Jay Mazelsky, IDEXX President and Chief Executive Officer. "Inspired by customer needs and delivered through innovation, these enhancements enable efficiency in the practice and support veterinarians with actionable insights that lead to more confident clinical decisions."

For more information on IDEXX's product and services, visit idexx.com.

About IDEXX

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, offering diagnostic and software products and services that deliver solutions and insights to practicing veterinarians around the world. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency, and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry, tests for the quality and safety of water and milk, and point-of-care and laboratory diagnostics for human medicine. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs approximately 9,800 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For media inquiries, please get in touch at media@idexx.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "may," "anticipates," "intends," "would," "will," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "should," "project," and similar words and expressions. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide our current expectation or forecasts of future events; are based on current estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions; and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by IDEXX pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of some of these risks and uncertainties. IDEXX assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review IDEXX's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available from the SEC's EDGAR database at sec.gov and via IDEXX's website at idexx.com).

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Idexx Laboratories, Inc.