InventHelp Inventor Develops Foot Care Product to Relieve Pain (CBA-3928)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a podiatrist and I wanted to create an accessory to help patients who experience great pain due to deep calluses who have difficulty walking," said an inventor, from Lexington, S.C., "so I invented the SOOTHING INSOLE. My design relieves foot pain and soreness while increasing comfort, and improving function and mobility for users."

The invention provides an effective way to reduce pain and improve the health of the feet. It also offers added cushioning when standing for extended periods of time. As a result, it enhances comfort, it increases circulation and it decreases inflammation throughout the feet. The invention features a simple design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for men, women and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CBA-3928, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

