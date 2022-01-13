InventHelp Inventors Develop Storage/Organizer for IV Pole (ALL-2640)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "While working as a nurse, I am often called upon to insert and run an IV," said one of two inventors of a new medical accessory. "I was concerned, however, about the time it took to gather saline flushes and other supplies needed once I had the pump in place."

Together they developed IV PUMP EXTENDER to address this issue. As such, it facilitates organization of IV supplies and keeps needed items readily accessible. Thus, it saves IV preparation time and effort for the medical professional and improves productivity and patient care. It is also convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta 3 sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ALL-2640, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

