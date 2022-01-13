NBC Sports Next's SportsEngine and United Soccer League Enter Extended 3-year Partnership

As league technology partner, SportsEngine to expand reach of the USL digital network inclusive of digital services and benefits to streamline all USL member communication, administration, and content

MINNEAPOLIS and TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NBC Sports Next, the sports technology division of NBC Sports and home to the sports software platform, SportsEngine announced today it has renewed its partnership with United Soccer League , (USL) the largest and fastest growing professional soccer league in North America. The new agreement extends upon the long-term partnership between the two entities and names SportsEngine as the preferred web and registration platform of USL.

The USL, which oversees the USL Championship, USL League One, USL League Two, USL Academy, USL Super Y League, and the newly announced the USL Super League and USL W League, possesses over a decade of experience in bringing the world's game to communities across the United States. The organization is built on a proven and recognized model in international football and counts more than 150 clubs in its membership.

The new partnership expands the reach of the entire digital network across all USL properties, effectively allowing for engaging digital content within and across all leagues and clubs. The new agreement also extends to the USL Youth Academies and enables additional core products and tools from SportsEngine to help support their grassroots programming.

This partnership is accompanied with the release of the recently launched Miami FC website presence on the newly designed USL Network through SportsEngine. The Miami Football Club is Miami's longest-tenured professional soccer club, having played its inaugural season in 2016, and is returning for its third season in the USL Championship this spring.

"We're proud to continue and expand our partnership with SportsEngine," stated United Soccer League Vice President of Technology & Data Strategy, Adam Satz. "It's imperative that the USL and its clubs deliver a first-class digital experience to our fans. We look forward to strengthening the connection with our fanbase through the enhanced solutions that this partnership will provide."

"We are excited to be able to expand our partnership with USL and build upon the work we have accomplished together so far," said John Weinerth, Vice President of Sport & Enterprise, NBC Sports Next. "SportsEngine's comprehensive solutions built to streamline and maximize the USL content and data collection strategies will enable the USL to focus on their players and clubs, and further their commitment to growing the game of soccer."



More than a million teams, leagues and clubs use SportsEngine software to run their tournaments, leagues, online registration, websites, and mobile apps. Through these applications, sports teams, clubs, leagues, and national governing bodies are able to reduce the time they spend on administration and communication, allowing them to focus more time on developing their athletes and furthering the love of sport.

About NBC Sports Next

NBC Sports Next is a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within its three groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting & Gaming. NBC Sports Next, known for its sports technology product innovation, equips more than 30MM players, coaches, athletes, sports administrators and fans in 40 countries with more than 25 sports solution products, including SportsEngine , a youth sports club, league and team management platform; TeamUnify , swim team management services; GoMotion , sports and fitness business software solutions; GolfNow , the leading online tee time marketplace and provider of golf course operations technology and services; GolfPass the ultimate golf membership that connects golfers to exclusive content, tee time credits, coaching, tips and other benefits; and NBC Sports Edge , (formerly Rotoworld) a leading platform for fantasy sports information and betting-focused tools. NBC Sports Next is fueled by its mission to innovate, create larger-than-life events and connect with sports fans through technology to provide the ultimate in immersive experiences.

About United Soccer League

The United Soccer League (USL) is comprised of more than 150 member clubs that bring communities together through the world's game. Including the USL Championship (USSF Division II), USL League One (USSF Division III), USL League Two and W League (Pre-Professional), USL Academy (elite youth) and Super Y League (youth), the organization is built on a proven and recognized model in international football. In September, the USL announced the USL Super League, a new professional women's league that will apply for Division II sanctioning from USSF and expects to begin play in 2023.

