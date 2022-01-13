New ProPricer Cloud Innovation Helps Companies Grow Revenue Faster

TEMECULA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Driving growth in today's work-from-anywhere world is a challenge. As handshakes and in-person meetings have transitioned to virtual channels, organizations need a digital database to turn proposals around quickly and build a high yielding proposal pipeline. Between the rapidly changing federal market and the demand for the DoD to improve its financial business operations, pricing leaders require tools and technology that support a new way of pricing to meet customer requirements.

"ProPricer is at the forefront of simplifying the pricing model development and cost analysis processes."

ProPricer has introduced an all-new cloud based pricing tool, giving Estimating and Pricing teams everything they need to accelerate growth through quick and easy implementation, collaborative integration between products, and self-service options that put power and efficiency in customers' hands.

"ProPricer is at the forefront of simplifying the pricing model development and cost analysis processes to meet the needs of customers in today's work anywhere world," said ProPricer's Director of Product Management, Nik Slepushkin. "Continued ProPricer innovation is making it even more possible for companies to access our software and empower pricing teams of any size to achieve success."

ProPricer's new Contractor Essentials product allows you to:

Submit proposals with confidence : Analyze your cost data and know that the logic is locked in.

Enable sales : Get started in ProPricer immediately with online onboarding and deployment.

Accelerate awards with a streamlined system : With faster submissions, change orders, and overall responses to RFPs (Request for Proposal), vendors and customers using ProPricer can improve communication and shrink award time.

Maximize revenue: Increase the volume of proposals that can be produced by saving time.

ProPricer Contractor Essentials is now available. For more information, to receive a quote, or to purchase visit https://www.propricer.com/essentials.

About ProPricer:

ProPricer is a proposal pricing software built to produce solutions to maximize efficiency and accuracy in the development, submission, evaluation, negotiation, and audit of proposal pricing. From storage of historical proposal data to ease of generating various reports, ProPricer empowers Government Contractors to quickly and easily build custom proposals, perform what-if analyses, and integrate all proposal data—all with one software platform.

Launched in 1984, ProPricer is trusted by organizations worldwide, including the top 10 U.S. Defense Contractors. The company thrives on turning its customers' needs into product features and enhancements that benefit all current and future users of ProPricer.

Visit us at https://www.propricer.com to learn more.

Contact:

Holly DeHesa

ProPricer

800.507.9980

hdehesa@propricer.com

View original content:

SOURCE ProPricer