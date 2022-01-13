Physician Niki Thran Announces Run for Vermont Senate Seat

WARREN, Vt., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Niki Thran, a resident of Warren, Vermont, and an emergency room physician at a community hospital in Randolph, Vermont, plans to announce her run for the United States Senate seat left open by the imminent retirement of Patrick Leahy. Her campaign will officially launch with a public announcement on January 16th at 12 noon at the Warren Town Municipal Building at 42 Cemetery Road in Warren, Vermont.

"I'm a doctor, not a professional politician," says Thran. "I know when a patient needs urgent care. Our country is in a crisis: from crippling healthcare costs and a pandemic, to the paralysis of our government on critical issues like gun safety, voting rights, the environment, and drug prices. My thirty years in emergency medicine have taught me how to perform under pressure as well as how to revive patients on the brink. I want to be a part of the healing that Vermonters and our nation so desperately need."

Thran's platform focuses on healthcare reform, economic growth, and job creation through environmental stewardship and sustainability. Her experiences as an "ER doc" in Vermont and in facilities across the country have played a pivotal role in her prescriptions for guiding the region and the country on the road to recovery. "I believe that everyone has the right to affordable and accessible care," says Thran. "That is why I am committed to advancing healthcare reform that lowers the costs of care and invests in rural community hospital infrastructure."

Thran continues: "As a lifelong environmentalist, I am committed to fighting for investment in renewable energy sources, protection of Vermont's waters and public lands, and sustainability. This includes supporting small business owners in Vermont in a sustainable future for our children and grandchildren. We can incentivize sustainable farming and industry, and support legislation to meet our goals to combat climate change."

A registered Democrat, Thran is the current President of the Vermont Chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), after serving as Secretary and Treasurer for two terms. She has been Vermont's representative in the ACEP for four years, and has drafted and supported resolutions on firearms, the environment, universal healthcare, equity, and wellness. She has lobbied on Capitol Hill for more effective federal policies to address both the COVID and opiate epidemics, surprise billing, and universal healthcare.

Committed to civic engagement, Thran previously served as the Chair of the Hartford Democratic Town Committee and the Vice-Chair of the Windsor County Democratic Committee. She is currently a member of the town of Warren Democrats and has volunteered on many local and national campaigns. Whenever she can, Thran spends time advocating for improving the healthcare system, environmental stewardship, as well as sustainability and resiliency in Vermont communities.

Besides working full-time in the ER, Thran serves as the EMS District 8 Medical Advisor. She is dedicated to the EMS community and works tirelessly to provide Vermonters excellent pre- hospital care. She also serves on several hospital committees, including the Patient Experience and Diversity and Equity Committee, and the Energy Committee, which she co-founded five years ago.

Thran is the mother of three grown children: Mandi, TJ, and Bailey. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Tufts University in Massachusetts and her M.D. from Vanderbilt University in Tennessee. In 2013, she returned to live full time in Vermont, where she spent summers during her childhood in Putney, and every winter on the slopes of Stratton, Killington, and Stowe.

