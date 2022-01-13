ReneSola Power to Participate in the Sidoti Virtual Small Cap Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReneSola Ltd ("ReneSola Power" or the "Company") (www.renesolapower.com) (NYSE: SOL), a leading fully integrated solar project developer, today announced that the management team will present in a virtual fireside chat at the Sidoti Virtual Small Cap Conference on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

Management will be also available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference on January 19-20, 2022. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at Sidoti & Company LLC.

About ReneSola Power

ReneSola Power (NYSE: SOL) is a leading global solar project developer and operator. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services. With local professional teams in more than 10 countries around the world, the business is spread across a number of regions where the solar power project markets are growing rapidly and can sustain that growth due to improved clarity around government policies. The Company's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and growing markets; specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has a market-leading position in several geographies, including Poland, Hungary, Minnesota and New York. For more information, please visit www.renesolapower.com.

