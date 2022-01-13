SMOKEY MO'S TX BBQ COOKIN' UP GROWTH, PURCHASED BY AUSTIN-BASED PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM SWITCHBACK CAPITAL, LLC

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smokey Mo's TX BBQ , an authentic Texas barbeque chain with 16 locations and 21 years of successful corporate operations, was acquired by Austin, Texas-based Switchback Capital, LLC . Switchback is planning to bring the fan-favorite barbecue to even more local communities as well as a new look and feel for the iconic barbeque joint.

Smokey Mo's TX BBQ (PRNewsfoto/Smokey Mo's TX BBQ)

With a combined 60 years of private equity experience, the Switchback team adds Smokey Mo's to their portfolio as the firm's first formal investment. Founded by Tim Keyes and Todd Caven, Switchback focuses particularly on Central Texas businesses that are cash-flow positive with growth prospects, which made Smokey Mo's a great fit for their portfolio.

"There is clear promise for broad, rapid expansion, as well as modernizing our existing Smokey Mo's locations. Giving our guests the best experience possible is a high priority for us," said Todd Caven, principal, Switchback Capital, LLC. "Our team is enthusiastic about bringing the best neighborhood barbecue in Texas, smoked in-house, to new markets in the near future."

Smokey Mo's is gearing up to open franchise opportunities to new operators in the coming months, in tandem with a company rebrand and the unveiling of a modern store design prototype.

About Smokey Mo's TX BBQ

Smokey Mo's BBQ offers traditional Texas-style BBQ to its neighbors with 16 locations throughout Central Texas. For more than 20 years, Smokey Mo's has served favorites like ribs, link sausage and the low and slow-cooked brisket, which is smoked in-house for 10 to 14 hours every day.

Known for classic BBQ staples and friendly service, Smokey Mo's prides itself on its humble roots as a family BBQ business and supporting local communities. The company is passionate about making a positive difference and has partnered with schools, hospitals, churches, sports teams and nonprofits throughout its history.

Smokey Mo's is further expanding corporate and franchise locations to make its famous homestyle barbecue more widely available across Texas.

