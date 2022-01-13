SUBARU WINTERFEST RETURNS FOR A SEASON OF ADVENTURE AT EIGHT SKI RESORTS IN 2022

CAMDEN, N.J., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced the return of Subaru WinterFest. This one-of-a-kind music and mountain lifestyle tour invites friends, family, skiers, snowboarders, music fans, and dog-lovers alike to bask in their love of winter and adventure.

Subaru WinterFest 2022 will feature stops at eight of the country’s top mountain resorts, where winter sports enthusiasts and Subaru owners can enjoy music, food & beverage, daily giveaways, gear demonstrations, avalanche rescue dogs, and more. For information, visit www.subaru.com/winterfest and follow #SubaruWinterFest

"Heading into the great outdoors for winter adventures has been a source of respite and fun for so many – whether it's skiing, snowboarding or just breathing in the mountain air with some good friends," said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America, Inc. "Subaru is thrilled to bring WinterFest to ski resorts nationwide and fuel adventures and great memories."

In partnership with POWDR, one of the last family-owned adventure lifestyle companies with multiple mountain resort destinations, the Subaru WinterFest tour has been reimagined in service of the Subaru Wilderness Family of vehicles and will include a custom "Wax & Relax" station plus live music presented by Harman Kardon®, the premium audio partner for Subaru vehicles. At each resort, Subaru WinterFest will include headlining shows from national touring bluegrass, indie and Americana bands such as Dawes, Twiddle, Trampled by Turtles, The Ghost of Paul Revere, and many more. In addition, Harman Kardon will cater to the most loyal Subaru fans by hosting remotely located, outdoor satellite shows from an all-new, fully custom pop-up stage built from a 1999 Subaru Sambar.

For outdoor lovers everywhere, Subaru WinterFest will boast ways to have fun outside while practicing – and learning – environmentally friendly habits. Klean Kanteen®, TerraCycle® and Leave No Trace™ will be on-site to support and inspire sustainability practices for guests. For pet people, WinterFest will play host to dog-lovers and their pups throughout the weekend with dog-friendly experiences. Additionally, Subaru and the National Ski Patrol will share how guests can get involved and support avalanche rescue dogs. At each tour stop, Subaru owners will enjoy VIP treatment and special gifts while supplies last.

Attendees are also invited to enjoy experience-inspired gear demos from Mammut®, NordicaⓇ, ThuleⓇ, Arbor CollectiveⓇ, and Dynamic WaxⓇ. Delicious treats, warm beverages and tasty surprises will be provided from Alpine StartⓇ, Kate's Real Food and more.

A full schedule for Subaru WinterFest 2022 locations can be found below:

2022 Tour Dates





WEEKEND RESORT February 11 – 13 Killington Mountain Resort, VT March 4 – 6 Eldora Mountain Resort, CO March 11 – 13 Copper Mountain Resort, CO March 18 – 20 Boreal Mountain Resort, CA March 25 – 27 Woodward Park City, UT April 1 – 3 Snowbird Ski Resort, UT April 9 Sierra-at-Tahoe Resort, CA April 14 – 16 Mt. Bachelor, OR

The health and safety of guests is a priority for Subaru WinterFest. Please visit the websites for each resort to learn more about COVID-19 guidance for each stop on the tour.

For more information on a Subaru WinterFest stop near you, please visit: www.subaru.com/winterfest and follow #SubaruWinterFest.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA has donated more than $200 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged more than 63,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

