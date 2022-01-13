Thomas’ ‘Toasts’ to National Bagel Day with $100,000 Donation to Operation Warm

Iconic Breakfast Brand Teams Up with Operation Warm for the Third Year to Provide 4,000 Coats to Children in Need in Five U.S. Cities

HORSHAM, Pa., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 15, Thomas'® Bagels will toast to the "hole-iest" food holiday – National Bagel Day – to warm up underserved communities across the country. The iconic brand is proud to partner for a third consecutive year with Operation Warm – a national nonprofit whose mission is to provide warmth, confidence, and hope through basic need programs that connect underserved children to community resources they need to thrive – to grant a $100,000 donation resulting in 4,000 brand-new winter coats for students at five deserving elementary schools within Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Portland, and Seattle.

Throughout January, elementary schools in each of the five cities will receive nearly 800 brand-new coats to help their students stay warm and 'toast'-y this winter. Since joining forces with Operation Warm in 2020, Thomas' has donated to 20 elementary schools across the country with employees volunteering at 15 on-site events. The donations have resulted in more than 18,000 new winter coats for children in need.

In addition to its ongoing partnership with Operation Warm, Thomas' will also release two ultra- limited-edition designs in honor of National Bagel Day. Beginning January 13, dough-voted fans can head to Thomas' Instagram account to enter for a chance to win some carb-tastic bagel swag. From a set to match with your own little Mini Bagel to the ultimate pronunciation guide for bagel connoisseurs, a hyper-limited quantity will be up for grabs through a fan giveaway.

"For the Thomas' brand, one of the best parts of kicking-off the New Year is always another opportunity to celebrate National Bagel Day with our trusted partner, Operation Warm, to provide warmth to those who need it most," said Eduardo Zarate, Senior Director of Marketing for Thomas'. "As we approach the tremendous milestone of 20,000 children impacted through our partnership, we're grateful to have found a partner whose mission so closely aligns with our own to help families 'Wake Up to What's Possible' and spread warmth however we can."

Thomas' dates back to 1880 when Samuel Bath Thomas created his original English Muffin in New York City using a secret process that included griddle baking to create a Nooks and Crannies® English Muffin. The company has since added bagels and breakfast breads, including a line of swirl breads and mini croissants, to its breakfast offerings. Today, Thomas' sells the #1 English Muffin and #1 grocery bagel in the U.S. For a full list of Thomas' products and where to buy them, please visit www.ThomasBreads.com .

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

About Operation Warm

Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that provides warmth, confidence, and hope through basic need programs that connect underserved children to community resources they need to thrive. Over the last 23 years, Operation Warm and our partners have used brand-new coats and shoes as a bridge for families in need to access everything from flu shots to new books.

To make a lasting impact on the lives of children, visit www.operationwarm.org

