Valvoline to Report Financial Results for First Quarter 2022 on Feb. 8 and Host Webcast on Feb. 9

LEXINGTON, Ky., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), a global leader in vehicle care powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products, today announced that it plans to report financial results for its fiscal first quarter after market close on Feb. 8, 2022, and host a live audio webcast with analysts and investors at 9 a.m. ET on Feb. 9, 2022.

Valvoline Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Valvoline Inc.)

The webcast and slide presentation will be available on the company's Investor Relations website at http://investors.valvoline.com. Shortly after the call concludes, a replay of the webcast will be available on this same website.

About Valvoline™

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a global leader in vehicle care powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products for vehicles with electric, hybrid and internal combustion powertrains. Established in 1866, the Company introduced the world's first branded motor oil and developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings over the years across multiple service and product channels. The Company operates and franchises approximately 1,600 service center locations and is the No. 2 and No. 3 largest chain in the U.S. and Canada, respectively, by number of stores. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, Valvoline's solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, and are offered at more than 80,000 locations worldwide. Creating the next generation of advanced automotive solutions, Valvoline has established itself as the world's No. 1 supplier of battery fluids to electric vehicle manufacturers, offering tailored products to help extend vehicle range and efficiency. To learn more, or to find a Valvoline service center near you, visit valvoline.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor Relations

Sean T. Cornett

+1 (859) 357-2798

scornett@valvoline.com

Media Relations

Michele Gaither Sparks

+1 (859) 230-8079

michele.sparks@valvoline.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Valvoline Inc.