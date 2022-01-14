HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. DOMESTIC ELECTRICITY SOLD INCREASES BY 13.23% FOR THE YEAR OF 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its electricity sales for the whole year of 2021.

According to the preliminary statistics of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (the "Company"), for the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company's total electricity sold by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 107.050 billion kWh, representing an increase of 2.95% over the same period of 2020. For the whole year of 2021, total electricity sold by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 430.165 billion kWh, representing an increase of 13.23% over the same period of 2020. For the whole year of 2021, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China was RMB431.88 per MWh, representing an increase of 4.41% over the same period of 2020. For the whole year of 2021, the Company's market-based electricity sold ratio was 61.63%, representing an increase of 3.3 percentage points compared to the same period of 2020.

The increase in the Company's total electricity sold was mainly attributable to:

1. In 2021, the sustained heavy demand for electricity nation-wide prompted significant increase in power generation. The power plants of the Company in areas such as Chongqing, Guangdong, Zhejiang, Shanghai, Fujian, Hunan, Jiangsu, Gansu and Hubei saw a relatively large growth in power generation;

2. The output of hydropower plants was less than expected, while thermal power units with a greater percentage of installed capacity of the Company sustained a rapid growth in power generation. In addition, during the peak seasons in winter, the thermal power load of the Company maintained at a high level, which further promoted the growth of power generation; and

3. The Company continued to promote green and low-carbon transformation, which led to the fast growth in new energy generation year on year.

The electricity sold (in 100 million kWh) of the Company in China are listed below:

Coal-fired 938.73 0.93% 3,785.28 10.81% Combined Cycle 64.93 3.68% 268.67 26.24% Wind-power 55.01 41.99% 198.67 46.78% PV 8.63 44.72% 34.08 46.90% Heilongjiang Province 28.00 -20.75% 128.46 -2.96% Coal-fired 23.01 -26.82% 113.89 -5.00% Wind-power 4.68 30.87% 13.27 18.83% PV 0.32 0.26% 1.30 -2.15% Jilin Province 22.58 -9.03% 88.05 -15.21% Coal-fired 17.76 -12.41% 70.13 -21.03% Wind-power 3.20 -5.03% 11.45 5.66% Hydro-power 0.16 -17.21% 0.70 -6.60% PV 0.59 11.08% 2.46 72.08% Biomass power 0.87 92.53% 3.31 63.89% Liaoning Province 36.44 -25.24% 183.70 5.24% Coal-fired 34.86 -85.10% 177.77 5.30% Wind-power 1.16 21.54% 4.15 11.38% Hydro-power 0.08 235.49% 0.29 -28.41% PV 0.34 -9.80% 1.48 -6.80% Inner Mongolia 1.98 221.45% 5.53 165.66% Wind-power 1.98 221.45% 5.53 165.66% Hebei Province 25.84 -20.42% 106.08 -6.64% Coal-fired 23.22 -25.20% 99.76 -8.16% Wind-power 1.89 43.28% 5.11 14.58% PV 0.74 520.40% 1.22 120.78% Gansu Province 38.58 13.23% 143.82 15.09% Coal-fired 32.38 10.11% 119.12 16.79% Wind-power 6.20 32.91% 24.70 7.53% Ningxia 0.03 -0.36% 0.22 -4.02% PV 0.03 -0.36% 0.22 -4.02% Beijing 20.18 -14.18% 84.84 3.25% Coal-fired 6.47 163.70% 12.94 48.71% Combined Cycle 13.71 -34.90% 71.90 -2.14% Tianjin 17.93 -9.15% 65.09 2.70% Coal-fired 12.42 -13.04% 49.41 4.23% Combined Cycle 5.49 1.21% 15.54 -1.78% PV 0.02 -28.17% 0.13 -8.14% Shanxi Province 25.38 -18.11% 94.91 -6.33% Coal-fired 13.81 -31.77% 63.19 -15.31% Combined Cycle 8.10 -11.57% 19.97 -5.70% Wind-power 1.48 2392.69% 3.40 5630.21% PV 1.99 29.78% 8.36 52.53% Shandong Province 220.31 -1.03% 818.79 7.41% Coal-fired 214.06 -2.24% 796.87 6.30% Wind-power 4.19 58.15% 13.93 83.29% PV 1.20 18.27% 5.20 3.29% Biomass power 0.87 —— 2.78 —— Henan Province 49.85 -4.30% 217.04 8.79% Coal-fired 41.31 -13.54% 180.39 -1.36% Combined Cycle 0.08 -75.53% 2.18 -63.30% Wind-power 8.41 113.48% 34.23 227.37% PV 0.06 31.92% 0.24 5.78% Jiangsu Province 109.36 20.60% 427.17 19.96% Coal-fired 83.13 13.44% 323.35 11.33% Combined Cycle 15.03 64.50% 61.09 55.94% Wind-power 10.59 36.43% 40.10 61.84% PV 0.62 21.42% 2.64 56.05% Shanghai 51.35 10.90% 201.90 22.45% Coal-fired 48.74 12.69% 188.74 25.53% Combined Cycle 2.54 -14.99% 12.86 -10.71% PV 0.07 8.38% 0.30 142.29% Chongqing 35.31 41.33% 130.64 49.96% Coal-fired 27.39 27.02% 102.74 44.20% Combined Cycle 7.38 148.04% 25.25 86.96% Wind-power 0.54 21.17% 2.64 11.94% Zhejiang Province 73.60 25.40% 316.49 31.21% Coal-fired 71.60 26.64% 305.26 30.72% Combined Cycle 1.59 -22.87% 10.39 45.34% Wind-power 0.28 —— 0.28 —— PV 0.13 38.69% 0.55 4.20% Hubei Province 44.28 7.05% 165.74 14.73% Coal-fired 42.27 7.04% 156.32 15.19% Wind-power 1.77 36.58% 6.56 20.99% Hydro-power 0.19 -64.10% 2.64 -15.17% PV 0.05 20.33% 0.22 1.81% Hunan Province 31.63 16.37% 117.17 22.14% Coal-fired 29.46 15.63% 107.75 24.36% Wind-power 1.39 12.10% 6.20 7.07% Hydro-power 0.68 76.37% 2.75 -10.51% PV 0.10 25.37% 0.47 9.50% Jiangxi Province 60.22 -0.52% 223.13 7.97% Coal-fired 56.89 -1.80% 210.25 7.01% Wind-power 2.22 19.09% 8.57 6.38% PV 1.11 49.19% 4.30 102.29% Anhui Province 18.96 3.24% 61.35 13.14% Coal-fired 16.82 3.35% 51.96 6.34% Wind-power 2.04 9.85% 8.07 90.08% Hydro-power 0.10 -57.35% 1.32 18.05% Fujian Province 45.86 11.63% 201.16 22.79% Coal-fired 45.83 11.64% 201.04 22.81% PV 0.02 -9.20% 0.12 3.51% Guangdong Province 67.48 7.91% 311.97 34.84% Coal-fired 58.53 5.86% 271.28 25.35% Combined Cycle 8.89 23.82% 40.44 174.92% PV 0.06 -1.11% 0.25 6.26% Guangxi 2.03 -8.28% 7.47 9.82% Combined Cycle 1.09 -9.00% 4.35 2.06% Wind-power 0.93 -7.44% 3.13 22.82% Yunnan Province 20.16 -2.81% 82.39 13.60% Coal-fired 18.96 -2.59% 77.56 16.32% Wind-power 1.16 -1.06% 4.55 -17.19% Hydro-power 0.04 -63.71% 0.28 -20.01% Guizhou Province 1.43 145.73% 5.41 86.74% Wind-power 0.46 11.71% 1.85 -15.18% PV 0.98 460.04% 3.55 399.97% Hainan Province 21.72 11.43% 113.12 2.26% Coal-fired 19.82 14.98% 105.54 0.87% Combined Cycle 1.02 -7.58% 4.70 47.11% Wind-power 0.46 -16.16% 0.94 -14.89% Hydro-power 0.21 -51.00% 0.88 29.71% PV 0.20 18.26% 1.06 5.28% Total 1,070.50 2.95% 4,301.65 13.23%

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 17.1% in Singapore, representing a decrease of 4.1 percentage points compared with the same period of 2020; the annual accumulated power generation accounted for a market share of 19.2%, representing a decrease of 2.2 percentage points compared to the same period of 2020.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company's capacity of newly installed units is as follows: (unit: MW)

Unit type Controlled installed capacity Equity-based installed capacity Thermal power 2,000 1,000 Wind-power 1,350.3 1,152.3 PV 331 287.8 Total 3,681.3 2,440.1

Besides, the installed capacity of certain power plants invested by the Company changed in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In conclusion, as of 31 December 2021, the Company had a controlled installed capacity of 118,695 MW, and an equity-based installed capacity of 103,875 MW.

