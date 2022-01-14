Lion Announces Launch of NFT Platform, MetaWords Art Project

HONG KONG, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Group Holding Ltd. ("Lion" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: LGHL), operator of an all-in-one trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services and developer of new growth products that include SPAC sponsorship, NFT, and metaverse-related initiatives, today announced the launch of its Lion NFT market platform (https://lionnft.io/). Simultaneously, the Company is pleased to introduce its cooperative NFT art project, MetaWords (https://metawords.io/), created in collaboration with renown Chinese calligrapher and conceptual artist Mr. Xu Bing.

MetaWords is the evolution of Xu Bing's artwork Book from the Ground into the Metaverse, consisting of Character NFTs derived from his work. One of the most influential artists on the international stage, Mr. Xu's artistic exploration focuses on social symbols, language and communication with unique, expressive style. Starting this project in 2003, Mr. Bing aims to build a universal language system for the current era. by collecting, arranging, and creating symbols with cross-cultural and -regional references. Drawing upon Book from the Ground, MetaWords serves as an infrastructure to build a universal meta-language for the metaverse, attributable to its high-recognition, high-consensus symbols from contemporary society. The first phase of MetaWords will be sold at an auction featuring 30 characters and blind boxes will be offered to the public on January 17, 2022.

In addition, MetaWords has drawn attention from the industry as a result of the diverse and innovative application of Flying Lion Studio, a subsidiary of Lion. Using this meta-language infrastructure, users can exercise MetaWords and also make secondary creations. As such, in addition to adding value to collections, character holders can also obtain revenue sharing from the creation and use of new characters by other users.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (Nasdaq: LGHL) operates an all-in one, state-of-the-art trading platform that offer a wide spectrum of products and services, including (i) total return service (TRS) trading, (ii) contract-for-difference (CFD) trading, (iii) insurance brokerage, and (iv) futures and securities brokerage. In addition, Lion owns a professional and experienced SPAC sponsorship team to become a leader in the SPAC arena, helping guide private companies through their listing journey while creating value for Lion itself. Lion is also fully committed to building the world's top one-stop, cross-chain, high-expansion non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace and entering metaverse space through blockchain technology. Additional information may be found at http://ir.liongrouphl.com.

This press release contains, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Lion's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Lion's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the Business combination, the satisfaction of the closing conditions to the business combination and the timing of the completion of the business combination. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside the control of Lion and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the inability to maintain the listing of the post-acquisition company's ADSs on NASDAQ following the business combination; (2) the risk that the business combination disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the transactions described herein; (3) the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of the combined company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (4) costs related to the business combination; (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that Lion may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (7) other risks and uncertainties to be identified in the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the business combination, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") made by Lion. Lion cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Lion cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Lion does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, subject to applicable law.

