Whirlpool Corp. Celebrates 2021 Achievements in Social and Environmental Sustainability

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corp's (NYSE: WHR) 110-year anniversary was a year that built on its Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") initiatives and a continuation of the commitment to being the best kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. During 2021, the company focused on strengthening its global sustainability strategy by collaborating with organizations to drive meaningful change in communities and on the planet.

Whirlpool Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Whirlpool Corporation)

In recognition of all of these efforts, Whirlpool Corp.:

"Sustainability has remained a core part of our company's values and culture and we continue to innovate our products and operations to deliver on our social and environmental sustainability goals," said Pam Klyn, senior vice president of Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability for Whirlpool Corp.

Whirlpool Corp. focused its 2021 community efforts around House+Home, supporting affordable housing builds through Habitat for Humanity, and helping to create resilient communities through education and neighborhood development. Initiatives took place where Whirlpool Corp. operates in the U.S. and also embraced communities across North America, South America, Asia and its Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Highlights from Whirlpool Corp's 2021 community-based projects include:

Care Counts Laundry Program to Benton Harbor Area Schools and announced its first global expansion into Colombia . Whirlpool brand brought thetoand announced its first global expansion into

"Feel Good Fridge" Initiative to help provide access to healthy food for children. Maytag introduced a newto help provide access to healthy food for children.

appliance donations aided the Southwest Michigan community in their mission to support those in need. Whirlpool Corp.aided thecommunity in their mission to support those in need.

House + Home World Tour to highlight its expanded global work with Habitat for Humanity and other community initiatives across the globe. Whirlpool Corp. launched ato highlight its expanded global work with Habitat for Humanity and other community initiatives across the globe.

BuildBetter with Whirlpool initiative, which expands upon their efforts to help homeowners mitigate the impact of climate change, building more than 250 climate-resilient and energy-efficient homes for those in need of affordable housing over the next three years. Habitat for Humanity kicked off theinitiative, which expands upon their efforts to help homeowners mitigate the impact of climate change, building more than 250 climate-resilient and energy-efficient homes for those in need of affordable housing over the next three years.

Since 2002, Whirlpool Corp. has supported women entrepreneurs with Consulado da Mulher, which works to improve and empower the lives of socially vulnerable women, eradicate poverty, and promote gender equality in Brazil .

To minimize its climate impact, reduce its carbon footprint, and be a leader in environmental sustainability, Whirlpool Corp. executed several actions in 2021, including:

Net Zero emissions in its plants and operations around the world by 2030. Committed to achievingin its plants and operations around the world by 2030.

Made significant progress to reach Zero Waste to Landfill in 2022.

Reduced its carbon footprint over 30 percent with wind VPPA agreements covering 100 percent of US plant electricity emissions.

$300 million sustainability bond to finance social and environmental projects across the organization. Issued its inauguralto finance social and environmental projects across the organization.

No Place for Waste campaign to educate stakeholders on how to take small actions to make a collective environmental impact at home. Launched a globalcampaign to educate stakeholders on how to take small actions to make a collective environmental impact at home.

ImprovingLifeAtHome.com to give simple, effective tips to consumers on how they can use their appliances to be more environmentally sustainable. Redesigned its consumer-facing websiteto give simple, effective tips to consumers on how they can use their appliances to be more environmentally sustainable.

Remain committed to being a participant in the United Nations (UN) Global Compact and continue to expand efforts to uphold sustainable and responsible business practices in day-to-day global operations.

About Whirlpool Corporation:

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and Yummly. In 2020, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 78,000 employees and 57 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation