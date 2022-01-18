The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Cloopen Group Holding Limited ("Cloopen" or the "Company") (NYSE: RAAS): (a) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's February 2021 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"); and/or (b) securities between February 9, 2021 and May 10, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Cloopen investors have until February 8, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

In February 2021, Cloopen conducted its IPO, selling 23 million ADSs at $16 per ADS.

On March 26, 2021, Cloopen released its 2020 fourth quarter financial results for the period ending December 31, 2020 – more than a month before the IPO. Cloopen reported revenues of $39.6 million, $2 million short of analysts' consensus, as well as net losses of $46.8 million (a 466.9% year-over-year increase), and operating expenses of $27.6 million (a 30% year-over-year increase).

On this news, Cloopen's shares fell $14.42, or 18.5%, to close at $11.75 per ADS on March 26, 2021.

On May 10, 2021, Cloopen filed its 2020 annual report, revealing that its dollar-based net customer retention rate for recurring solutions fell from 102.7% in 2019 to 86.8% in 2020, which meant that Cloopen's purportedly "loyal" customer base was not "expand[ing]" into additional solutions and the Company's growth strategy was not effective.

On this news, Cloopen's shares closed at $8.97 per ADS on May 12, 2021. Since the IPO, Cloopen's ADSs have traded as low as $2.70 per ADS, an 80% decline from the $16 IPO price.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that the Registration Statement made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Cloopen's "land and expand" strategy was failing and its customer base deteriorating; (2) the Company's dollar-based net retention rate was not "stable," but rather had dropped significantly by the end of 2020; (3) at the time of the IPO, an increasing number of customers were not paying Cloopen for the services and/or solutions it provided, forcing Cloopen to recognize massive increases in its accounts receivable and its allowance for doubtful accounts; (4) because Cloopen had valued certain warrants at extremely low levels, the Company would recognize massive additional costs associated with those warrants; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Cloopen securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than February 8, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Cloopen securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

