Bristow Group to Provide Search and Rescue Helicopter Services to Netherlands Coastguard

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE: VTOL), the leading global provider of vertical flight solutions, announced that the Netherlands Defence Materiel Organisation (DMO) has awarded Bristow their prestigious contract to provide search and rescue helicopter capacity to the Netherlands Coastguard.

The 10-year contract, with two one-year extension options, will commence on November 4, 2022 and involves providing the permanent availability of dedicated SAR equipped AW189 helicopters and highly qualified crews from two operational bases in the Netherlands. Bristow will also introduce new technologies such as mission management and data-link systems, enhancing the interoperability of the service with all Netherlands SAR stakeholders.

Under the contract, Bristow will provide a 24/7 all-weather search and rescue service and will be tasked by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Den Helder. In addition, the service will aid with secondary tasks as required by the coastguard such as dealing with the aftermath of disasters, incidents, and transportation of the Maritime Incident Response Group (MIRG).

"We are honoured the DMO has placed their trust in Bristow with the award of this prestigious contract. We look forward to our return to the Netherlands and providing this valuable service for the Netherlands Coastguard," said Alan Corbett, Senior Vice President for Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia and Search and Rescue. "As the leading provider of government SAR services, we will provide a modern fleet of helicopters along with highly experienced aircrews and engineers to provide an unmatched, life-saving capability as the best value to the government."

"We look forward to re-establishing our vast SAR experience, efficiencies and leading Target Zero safety culture to the Netherlands," said Bristow President and CEO Chris Bradshaw. "This award confirms the differentiating value proposition we are able to bring based on our proven experience, commitment to innovation and sustainability, and enhanced capabilities that we deliver to our clients worldwide."

Bristow's expansive SAR operations include Guyana, Norway, Suriname, Trinidad, and the United States. Bristow also operates the HM Coastguard helicopter search and rescue service for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) of the UK Government.

Bristow Group Inc. is the leading global provider of innovative and sustainable vertical flight solutions. Bristow primarily provides aviation services to a broad base of major integrated, national and independent offshore energy companies. Bristow provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in several countries and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom (U.K.) on behalf of the Maritime & Coastguard Agency (MCA). Additionally, the Company offers ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. Bristow currently has customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Guyana, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the U.K. and the U.S. To learn more, visit our website at www.bristowgroup.com.

