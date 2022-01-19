FLYING EMBERS CLOSES SERIES C TO ACCELERATE PORTFOLIO GROWTH AND CONTINUE TO DISRUPT TRADITIONAL ALCOHOL CATEGORIES

VENTURA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flying Embers , the alcohol innovation platform with leading organic Hard Kombucha and Hard Seltzer products, announced today the successful closing of its $20M Series C round, led by Beam Suntory , a global leader in premium spirits. The funding round also includes follow-on investments from Power Plant Ventures, Quadrant Capital, Monogram Cap, and Beechwood Capital.

This latest round will be used to accelerate the growth of Flying Embers' current brands as they scale nationally, fueled by a growing consumer base of modern drinkers in search of premium hand-crafted natural and organic options. With this funding, the company will prioritize investment in expanding their marketing efforts to introduce new consumers to the growing Hard Kombucha category, and further bolster their sales infrastructure to support their wholesaler and retail partners. Flying Embers will also invest resources into the development and piloting of innovations in adjacent alcohol categories, where there is currently a lack of high-quality and organic alternatives.

"We are starting the year with strong momentum behind our platform of breakthrough premium brands. Our total business grew over 93% last year as we focused on expanding our placements in key accounts. Hard Kombucha continues to scale nationally, outperforming general alcohol trends as early adopting markets and retailers have bet big on beyond-beer categories," said Bill Moses, Founder and CEO of Flying Embers. "Our organic Hard Seltzers alone have grown by more than 284% this year. Despite what seems to be a category shakeout, consumers continue to seek out sophisticated flavor combinations and quality plant-based ingredients. We are poised to expand our existing Kombucha and differentiated Seltzer brands through our robust national distributor network, while continuing to test innovations in 2022. With this latest round of funding, Flying Embers is well positioned to further disrupt beyond-beer categories and scale the business nationally in 2022 and beyond."

Flying Embers Hard Kombuchas and Hard Seltzers have grown exponentially since launching, with a wide range of new flavor and product innovations released in 2021, and an expanded national footprint reaching 42 states and Canada. The brand will also continue to connect with consumers through emerging e-commerce channels and their brick-and-mortar taprooms.

About Flying Embers

Flying Embers is a premium beverage innovation platform focused on building organic alcohol brands made for the modern drinker. The company was founded in Ojai, California, with the vision of combining age-old fermentation techniques with modern science to create craft, quality drinks without compromise. The company brews its bold and imaginative hard kombuchas and hard seltzers with plant-based ingredients; including botanicals, superfruits, and adaptogens. The brand was launched during the 2017 Thomas Fires, when flames threatened to destroy the founder's home and innovation lab. Today, Flying Embers donates 1% of all sales to firefighters, first responders, and the communities that they serve through their nonprofit organization, the Embers Foundation. To learn more visit FlyingEmbers.com or @FlyingEmbersBrew on Instagram.

