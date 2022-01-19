Pet Supplies Plus Ranks #20 on Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500

LIVONIA, Mich., Jan 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognized on the franchise industry's most-reputable and competitive annual ranking, Pet Supplies Plus , the largest independent pet retailer in North America with over 600 stores in 38 states, ranked No. 20 on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2022 Franchise 500 list.

The ranking evaluates from the following five key factors: the size & growth of the company, costs & fees, support, brand strength and financial strength & stability. Each eligible franchisor was scored based on more than 150 data points, and those with the highest cumulative scores became the Franchise 500.

Pet Supplies Plus, America's Favorite Neighborhood Pet Store remains No. 1 in the pet category for the eighth-consecutive year. This annual recognition for the largest independent pet retailer, follows one of the strongest development years to date with 118 new store agreements signed.

As many industries continue to weather obstacles, the pet retail category leader experienced its best year yet, cutting 85 grand opening ribbons, including its 600th store opening in 2021. Even with supply chain challenges becoming the norm for countless businesses, Pet Supplies Plus has been able to limit disruption for neighbors with access to multiple distribution centers and offering a mix of specialty foods, natural and organic options.

"We have seen a significant spike in interest and deals since the beginning of the pandemic. From our existing owners who are developing additional locations to new franchisees who want to be a part of the year-over-year growth of the pet category," said CEO Chris Rowland. "The love for pets will continue to drive the need for a neighborhood pet store, full of quality products and well-versed team members who are ready to assist."

Set in welcoming neighborhood environments, Pet Supplies Plus team members get to know their neighbors and pets by name at every store. Full-service grooming, self-serve pet wash stations and fresh bakery treats are also available in-store at many locations. Neighbors can now fill prescriptions online, and receive home delivery for quality medications and specialty diets. Whether shopping in-store or online, choosing your local neighborhood pet store is easy.

