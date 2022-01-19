Q India Launches Influencer Led Comedy Series "Hasi Ka HAHAkaar"

Scripted Reality Comedy Series To Premiere On January 22nd

MUMBAI and TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - QYOU Media Inc. (TSXV: QYOU) (OTCQB: QYOUF) has announced that The Q India, the company's Hindi language youth oriented channel, now available in over 122 million TV households and to over 676 million users via OTT, mobile and app based platforms in India, is premiering on January 22nd its new and first original comedy series for 2022, Hasi Ka HAHAkaar, with Gaurav Gera as the host. The scripted reality comedy series will feature popular comedy influencers and artists as guests. The series will air every Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 PM and 10 PM.

Q India Launches Influencer Led Comedy Series

Promising to take its viewers on a laughter-fueled rollercoaster ride, Hasi Ka HAHAkaar is India's first large scale influencer-led comedy show on television showcasing content in a format that is innovative, fresh and out of the box. The show's host, Gaurav Gera, with over two million followers across social media, is the creator of a set of popular digital avatars including Chutki, Shopkeeper, Biddu Uncle and others who will engage with emerging comedy influencers bringing to life the Q India's trend setting DNA of providing a platform for the India's top digital talent to be seen on national television.

The Q India boasts a strong and growing comedy library with shows such as Baklol, Sweety Special, Elvish Yadav, Faridabad Rockers, Yo Yo Yogesh, and Bakaiti delivering strong week on week ratings. Hasi Ka HAHAkaar further strengthens the channel's original content slate while helping build and sustain its position as young India's destination for the best entertainment from digital and social media stars.

Simran Hoon, CEO of The Q India commented, "Comedy continues to resonate with our growing audience base and we are confident that Gaurav and the talented team of comedians joining him have created a show that our viewers will love and return to. It follows through on our "Zara Hatke" proposition of delivering content that is unique and just a little offbeat. It is also both exciting and rewarding to be creating and discovering new content and creators for The Q that bring an energy and excitement that can only be found in the world of Indian television on our channel."

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, via our flagship brand, The Q and the upcoming Q Marathi and Q Kahaniyan, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT, mobile, smart TV's and app based platforms. Our India based influencer marketing division, Chtrbox, is among India's leading influencer marketing platforms connecting brands and social media influencers. In the United States, we create and manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios, game publishers and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than one billion consumers around the world every month. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theq.tv

Join our shareholder chat group on Telegram: http://t.me/QYOUMedia

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

QYOU Media Inc. Logo (CNW Group/QYOU Media Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.