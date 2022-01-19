SkyPoint Ventures Welcomes Finance and Start-Up Expert, Dan Farrell as its New Vice President

FLINT, Mich., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyPoint Ventures, the Michigan-based venture capital and commercial real estate firm led by Founder and Owner Phil Hagerman, RPh, welcomes Dan Farrell as its new Vice President.

SkyPoint Ventures logo

In this role, Dan will oversee the direct investments of SkyPoint Ventures and its continued growth with early-stage companies in multiple disciplines that are developing industry-leading processes and technology.

"With Dan as the new vice president of SkyPoint Ventures, I am thrilled that we're getting the next generation involved in the family business," said Phil Hagerman, Founder and Owner of SkyPoint Ventures. "Dan's combined experience in finance and startups will help us continue to grow the vision for SkyPoint and oversee its direct investments. He also brings a level of professionalism that is crucial to this role and a different perspective given his financial background."

Dan Farrell attended Grand Valley State University where he received a Bachelor's in Business and Economics. He went on to join Morgan Stanley as a financial advisor, from there he worked in startups including in the role of director of analytics. Dan has an active real estate license and has also served on the board of a local Flint non-profit for six years.

Dan grew up in Grand Rapids, MI and owns Clean Juice franchises in Grand Rapids and Birmingham. He resides in Linden with his wife Jennifer and their four children.

SkyPoint Ventures is the umbrella company under which its enterprises operate, such as Forum Health a nation-wide network of functional and integrative medicine practices; and Divide By Design that offers sustainable, reconfigurable, demountable wall systems.

For more information on SkyPoint Ventures, visit www.skypointventures.com .

About SkyPoint Ventures:

SkyPoint Ventures is more than a venture capital and commercial real estate firm, we are connectors of people, philanthropists to worthy causes, and investors in business enterprises with a desire to do good and to do well. SkyPoint Ventures strives to have a positive impact on Flint and beyond by supporting small-business growth and innovation through investments in start-up companies. SkyPoint Ventures focuses on early-stage companies in multiple disciplines and engaging the entrepreneurial spirit. Its enterprises work under the umbrella of SkyPoint Ventures to build entrepreneurial success - to uncover, enhance, accelerate, and make visions into reality. SkyPoint. No limits. Ever. To learn more, visit www.skypointventures.com .

Media Contact

Dylan Straka

dstraka@skpv.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SkyPoint Ventures