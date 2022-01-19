Three Companies Join Forces to Become Centricity Research, North America's Largest lntegrated Research Site Organization

COLUMBUS, Ga. and TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical research leaders IACT Health, LMC Manna Research and True North Clinical Research — which joined forces last month — today proudly announced their new name is Centricity Research.

What began in November 2021 as a strategic alliance between Columbus, Georgia-based IACT Health and Toronto, Ontario-based LMC Manna Research continued with the merger of True North Clinical Research in December of 2021. These integrations – under the new company name Centricity Research – have created the largest consolidated research network across North America. Centricity Research boasts more than 40 sites, access to over 1.6 million patients, and more than 150 active investigators.

"Our new name, Centricity Research, was purposefully chosen," said Karri Venn, COO. "It signifies that we are customer-centric. Our patient volunteers, sponsors, CROs, and physicians are the cornerstone of our business."

Dr. Jeff Kingsley, CEO, stated: "The name Centricity Research also highlights the fact that our organization is in a massive position of prominence and importance within the industry. We build and nurture strong, trusting relationships with all audiences, whereby customer-centric thinking and practices are embedded within our company culture."

The newly formed Centricity Research now has sites stretching across the United States and Canada, and covers diverse therapeutic areas such as Infectious Disease, Neurology, Endocrinology, Oncology, Cardiology, Dermatology, Women's Health, Vaccines and more.

"Centricity Research is excited to bring more opportunities for clinical research in terms of geography and therapeutic areas to patients throughout North America," said Venn. "Together, we also offer sponsors and CROs multi-site, multi-provincial and stateside access to clinical research centers and experienced investigators who can perform trials across any therapeutic specialty."

About Centricity Research

Centricity Research is an integrated research organization (IRO) with more than 40 wholly owned and integrated clinical research offices across North America. The company conducts Phase I-IV clinical research in over 35 therapeutic areas: inpatient and outpatient; pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device trials. For more than 25 years, the organization's founders have worked to revolutionize research by investing in the people and technology needed to deliver outstanding clinical trial experiences, earning numerous awards including "Best Places to Work" and recognition for "Outstanding Diversity in Clinical Research."

