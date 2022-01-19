ZA Group's Subsidiary Launches It's Full Direct To Consumer Winter Collection.

PENSACOLA, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --ZA Group Inc announces it's subsidiary, NFID, has launched its complete winter collection and can be purchased through it's direct to consumer store at WWW.NFID.com

"The brand has expanded its product line this season and is excited to introduce additional products in the upcoming Spring 2022 collection commented NFID CEO Bill Bollander." The company expects to launch it spring collection in second quarter this year.

"Our subsidiary NFID, has exceeded our expectations and we have been able to ramp up production and marketing and we expect the sales and revenues to reflect our efforts to increase sales in the next quarter as we continue to market our Winter line and begin production to introduce our new Spring line, which we expect to be a hot seller in Q2." Mr Morgan

NFID is an active lifestyle brand. The brand's history is rooted in the expansion of consciousness and targeted to consumers at the intersection of surf, skate, trail running, yoga, meditation, and martial art cultures. NFID is a direct-to-consumer brand that produces apparel and accessories.

About Us

ZA Holdings is a brand development company focused on acquiring direct to consumer (DTC) brands that deliver compelling products in fashion, street, wellness, home, active and outdoor lifestyle sectors. Our goal is to take these brands to the next level whether we own, license or manage them.

