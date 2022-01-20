Jessica Caris Joins Cetera as SVP, Head of Corporate Communications & Public Relations

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, has named Jessica Caris, as SVP, Head of Corporate Communications & Public Relations.

Jessica Caris

In the role, Caris will lead the Corporate Communications and PR functions, delivering integrated communications programs to diverse audiences including financial professionals, employees, and media, while supporting the executive team, business units and functional areas with communications counsel. She will report to Cetera Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Michael Zuna.

Ms. Caris most recently served as Partner at Haven Tower, a financial services PR firm where she built and developed the agency's national media platform. She led clients including Mattel, Advisor Group, Wealth Enhancement Group, Oppenheimer & Co., LPL Financial and others. She was formerly at several New York-based agencies, where she headed accounts such as WisdomTree, Bessemer Trust, Smith Barney Private Wealth, Deutsche Bank Private Wealth, Glenmede Trust, Old Mutual Asset Management and Seligman & Company. Her diversity, equity and inclusion strategy for Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management won a "2021 PR Campaign of the Year," award by Wealth Management Magazine.

"We are very pleased to announce Jessica Caris as our new head of Corporate Communications & Public Relations. With her broad financial services experience in public relations, media strategy and business communications, we found the right leader at the right time. With her collaborative leadership style and strong track record producing business results in financial services, she and her team will continue to bolster Cetera as a leading financial services company and brand," said Michael Zuna.

"I am absolutely inspired and excited to be a part of Cetera's future. It has truly reimagined the independent broker dealer model, as evidenced by its strong and sustainable growth," said Jessica Caris. "I have always admired Cetera's culture of innovation and evolution, in a sector reticent to change. During uncertain global times, these investments in tech, events and communications helped their advisor community flourish. Cetera's ethos of empowerment, independence and support of its financial professionals is second to none."

Ms. Caris served as an on-air TV reporter and producer for Bloomberg Television and was a financial writer and network producer at CNN at the age of 24. She holds a B.S. in Journalism from Boston University.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees $344 billion in assets under administration and $120 billion in assets under management, as of September 30, 2021.

Visit www.cetera.com

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC. 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

