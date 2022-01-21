CAROL'S DAUGHTER TRANSFORMS WASH DAY ONCE AGAIN WITH WASH DAY DELIGHT CREAM-SERUM MOISTURIZER AND GEL-TO-FOAM STYLER The Latest Innovations From the Brand Put a New Spin on Wash Day

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carol's Daughter , a leader in natural hair care, is expanding its award winning Wash Day Delight collection with four new styling products: the Wash Day Delight Cream-Serum Moisturizer with Aloe, the Wash Day Delight Gel-To-Foam Styler with Aloe, the Cream-Serum Moisturizer with Rose Water, and the Gel-To-Foam Styler with Rose Water. Now, you can move and groove through your wash day with next level styling in half the time.

Carol's Daughter Wash Day Delight Gel-to-Foam Styler and Cream-Serum Moisturizer with Aloe and Glycerin

Specially formulated to cut down the time it takes to style hair during the "wash day" process, these new, vegan-friendly additions will join the Wash Day Delight shampoo and conditioner for a complete system that cleanses, moisturizes and defines all textures and hair types. Containing no sulfates, parabens, silicones or artificial colors, each product transforms when applied to the hair - from a gel to a foam, and from a cream to a serum - allowing for bouncy defined curls and lightweight conditioning that moves with you.

"You may notice a theme with Wash Day Delight – first we saved you time on wash day with water that turned to foam, and gave you soft, ultra clean and never stripped hair," said company Founder, Lisa Price. "Next, we hit you with the jelly that turned to a conditioning cream and gave you the slip you need for super-fast detangling. NOW, we are back with two transformative stylers that are sure to give your curls the love and care they need, while giving you time back to enjoy on Wash Day."

Carol's Daughter Wash Day Delight Cream-Serum Moisturizer

Bringing together the power of a cream and serum, this lightweight moisturizer is infused with Aloe & Glycerin to provide curls and coils with 24-hour hydration. When applied, the Wash Day Cream-Serum softens, and prevents frizz with easy slip and a lightweight feel that won't weigh hair down. Blended with moisturizing Aloe and Glycerin, as well as with delicate Rose Water and Glycerin.

Carol's Daughter Wash Day Delight Gel-To-Foam Styler

This transformative Gel-to-Foam Styler easily moves through your hair with even and fluid distribution from root to ends, leaving behind the definition and lightweight hold of a gel. Available with moisturizing Aloe and Glycerin, as well as with soothing Rose Water and Glycerin.

To introduce the new Wash Day Delight products, Carol's Daughter has partnered with celebrity hair stylist and natural hair care specialist, Felicia Leatherwood. Leatherwood, who's clientele includes star of HBO's Insecure, Issa Rae, Oscar nominated Director, Ava Duvernay, and Grammy Award winning singer, Jill Scott, will join Price in educating beauty lovers on the new line and its complimentary styling products.

"My clients are always asking how they can cut down on wash day - they want flawless curls without all the hassle," said Leatherwood. "The new wash day stylers take the guesswork out of your detangling, twist outs and braid outs. You don't need to cocktail products to get moisture, shine and hold - a true wash day transformation!"

All Wash Day Delight products will be available on CarolsDaughter.com, Amazon.com and retailers nationwide for $11.99.

*We consider an ingredient to be naturally derived if it is unchanged from its natural state or has undergone processing yet still remains greater than 50 percent of its molecular structure from its original natural source.

ABOUT CAROL'S DAUGHTER

In 1993, encouraged by my mother, Carol, I began creating high-quality products made with love in my Brooklyn kitchen. As family and friends experienced how these products transformed their hair and skin, I knew that I was onto something good. I needed a name for my company, so I made a list of everything I was and everything I wanted to be, and I realized that the most special thing that I am is Lisa, Carol's Daughter.

-Lisa Price, Carol's Daughter Founder

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PRODUCT IMAGES OR SAMPLES:

nicole.manigault@civic-us.com | Nicole Manigault

Carol’s Daughter Wash Day Delight Gel-To-Foam Styler and Cream-Serum Moisturizer with Rose Water and Glycerin

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carol's Daughter