Acer Boosts Learning with Four Durable Chromebooks for Education

Editor's Summary

Four new Acer Chromebooks come with an array of durability and eco-friendly features, including MIL-STD 810H rating, mechanically-anchored keyboards, OceanGlass ™ touchpads and use of post-consumer recycled plastics

The Acer Chromebook 512 (C852) features a 12-inch display with a tall 3:2 aspect that offers 18% more vertical screen space than a 16:9 display, making it great for reading and writing

The Acer Chromebook 511 (C734/C734T) is designed to allow even the youngest students to take part in technology, with adherence to toy safety standards

The Acer Chromebook 314 (C934/C934T) is ideal for older students, teachers and administrators thanks to its large 14-inch FHD display, high-quality DTS Audio and webcam technology

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (R722T/R723T) is a convertible device for K-12 students moving between labs, classrooms and home; features Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass display and long 15-hour battery life

TAIPEI, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced four new Chromebooks with the latest technologies, durable designs and a collection of features that optimize them for the education environment.

Acer Incorporated Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acer Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Acer) (PRNewswire)

"The popularity of Chromebooks continues to grow thanks to the robust features in the Chrome Education Upgrade combined with advances in Chromebook design, features and technology," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "These new Acer Chromebooks deliver the foundational technology that help students strive for success at school, while also ensuring teachers and administrators have a powerful device for class preparation and IT management."

Chrome Education Upgrade, Zero-Touch Enrollment Maximize Learning

With Chrome Education upgrade, teachers and administrators can leverage the full capabilities of the Chromebook and Chrome OS to ensure students can focus on learning with a robust, secure device. In addition, IT departments can easily manage them with Zero-touch enrollment — to drop ship new Acer Chromebooks to their school sites that will automatically enroll as soon as the end user connects to the internet.

Durable Design

All of the four new Chromebooks were built to withstand the challenges of a busy school environment, featuring impact-resistant chassis that meet MIL-STD 810H[1] standards. A shock-absorbent bumper and reinforced design protects them from drops as high 122 cm (48 ft) and withstands up to 60 kg (132.3 lbs) of pressure. The Chromebooks' displays can also be opened a full 180 degrees (360 degrees for the Spin models), helping protect the devices when the screen is being handled, and a unique drainage system built into their keyboards helps protect internal components from accidental water spills[2].

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311, Acer Chromebook 512 and Acer Chromebook 511 also have mechanically anchored keys that are difficult for inquisitive students to remove, but at the same time, simple for IT personnel to repair or replace. Widened brackets and reinforced I/O ports further protect them from the wear and tear of frequent use.

Eco-Friendly Features Include OceanGlass Touchpad

A testament to Acer's commitment to sustainability, all four of the new Chromebooks feature a unique environmentally-friendly OceanGlass™ touchpad made entirely of abandoned ocean-bound plastic waste. Not only does the use of this waste contribute to the reduction of plastics adrift in the ocean, it also gives the touchpad a glass-like texture and responsive tactile feedback.

Additionally, three of the Chromebooks—the Acer Chromebook Spin 311, Acer Chromebook 512 and Acer Chromebook 511—integrate post-consumer recycled plastics into their chassis design to further exemplify Acer's commitment to sustainability.

Acer Chromebook 512 — Taller Display Boosts Productivity

The new Acer Chromebook 512 (C852) has as 12-inch display with a productivity-boosting 3:2 aspect ratio for 18% more vertical space compared to an equally wide 16:9 display, meaning that students can see more text, maps, photos and schoolwork before needing to scroll. An optional panel with integrated multi-touch capabilities is also available.

The Acer Chromebook 512 provides an excellent remote-learning experience with two built-in microphones as well as a webcam with TNR technology for enhanced video quality. Furthermore, a blue glass IR-cut filter within the camera module helps to minimize the impact that background light flares (such as those from lamps or ceiling lights) have on a user's webcam. Powered by the latest N-series Intel® processors, the Acer Chromebook 512 (C852) delivers the responsive performance and long 12-hour battery life needed to make it through a long day of classes and homework.

Acer Chromebook 511 — Classic Compact Design; Safe for Young Students

The Acer Chromebook 511 (C734/C734T) is an 11.6-inch Chromebook available with either a standard or multi-touch display on top of a compact, durable design that makes it ideal for 1:1 programs, technology labs and wireless carts. Plus, the Chromebook is safe and suitable for even the youngest students, featuring plastic coatings and having met the ASTM F963-16[3] Toy Safety Standard and UL/IEC 60950-1[4] standards.

The Acer Chromebook 511 provides up to 12 hours of battery life as well as responsive performance, since it's powered by the latest N-series Intel® processors. For remote learning needs, dual microphones and a flare-reducing HD webcam let students take the classroom with them. Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technology further enhances video quality, particularly in low-light conditions, by analyzing and utilizing information from multiple frames simultaneously.

Acer Chromebook 314 — Large 14-inch Display

Ideal for administrators, teachers and older students who need to multitask for their classes and projects, the Acer Chromebook 314 (C934/C934T) has a large 14-inch FHD IPS[5] touchscreen display[6] with narrow 8.1 mm side bezels and an overall compact design. The display's anti-glare coating allows it to be used even in bright lighting conditions, and it is also available with multi-touch options[6].

The Chromebook 314 provides an excellent remote learning experience. A flare-reducing webcam with (TNR) technology enhances video quality, DTS Audio delivers high-quality, distortion-free sound, and a pair of built-in microphones capture clear audio. Plus, the Chromebook 314 features the latest N-series Intel® processors to ensure solid performance and up to 10-hours of battery life[7]. Students and teachers will enjoy a reliable Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) wireless connection with speeds up to 3x faster than Wi-Fi 5[8].

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 — Convertible with Long Battery Life

Designed for K-12 students, the Acer Chromebook 311 (R722T/R723T) is a convertible and durable device optimized for learning anywhere. Its responsive 11.6-inch touch display is protected by Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla® Glass® which is both tough and embedded with ionic silver that resists the growth of odor- and stain-causing microorganisms[9]. A pair of 360-degree hinges allow it to be used in four usage modes, such as clamshell mode for typing or presentation mode for showing off work when in small groups.

The Chromebook's MediaTek MT8183 processor keeps students learning with efficient performance that contributes to a long battery life of up to 15 hours[7]. Its HD webcam has a camera shutter for privacy when not in calls. For excellent connectivity, the Acer Chromebook 311 is available with Wi-fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 (R723T) or Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2 (R722T), depending on configuration.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Chromebook 512 (C852) will be available in North America in January starting at USD 349.99; and in EMEA in Q1 starting at EUR 359.

The Acer Chromebook 511 (C734/C734T) will be available in North America in February starting at USD 349.99; and in EMEA in February starting at EUR 329.

The Acer Chromebook 314 (C934/C934T) will be available in North America in 2H'22 starting at USD 429.99; and in EMEA in April starting at EUR 369.

The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (R722T/R723T) will be available in North America in March starting at USD 399.99; and in EMEA in Q1'22 starting at EUR 339.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,500 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2022 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Celeron, Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

[1] Sand and Dust testing based on MIL-STD 810F. MIL-STD 810G/H is a testing protocol conducted in controlled settings and does not guarantee future performance in all situations. Do not attempt to simulate these tests, as damage resulting from this will not be covered by Acer's standard warranty. [2] Up to 330 ml (11 fluid ounces) of water [3] Plastic coatings used on Acer Chromebook Spin 311 surface have been strictly tested and certified under ASTM F963-16 Toy Safety Standard and Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act (CPCIA) of 2008. For more information visit: https://standardscatalog.ul.com/standards/en/standard_60950-1_2 [4] Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is designed and tested to meet UL/IEC 60950-1 safety standard, investigated by UL 696 safety electric toys and meets the ASTM F963 toy safety for kids over 3 years old. For more information visit: https://www.astm.org/Standards/F963.htm [5] All brands and product names mentioned herein include trademarks of their respective companies and are used solely to describe or identify the products [6] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. [7] Battery life may vary depending on model and configuration. For Chrome devices, the battery test is based on a standard test tool published by Google and it is called power_LoadTest. (http://www.chromium.org/chromium-os/testing/power-testing). [8] Based on the IEEE 802.11ax specification, 160 MHz channels and Wi-Fi 6 technology advantages enable significantly higher maximum theoretical PC client speeds vs. standard Wi-Fi 5/80 MHz products. For more details please see: www.intel.com/performanceindex [9] All antimicrobial solutions, including Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass, and silver ion antimicrobial technology do not claim to protect users or provide any direct or implied health-benefit. The antimicrobial protection is limited to the touch surface.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acer