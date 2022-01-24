CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES 2021 DIVIDEND ALLOCATIONS

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today the tax treatment (Form 1099-DIV) for calendar year 2021 distributions on its common and preferred shares of beneficial interest. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of their Centerspace distributions.

Security Description Record Date Payable Date Cash Distribution Per Share Ordinary Taxable Distribution Return of Capital Total Capital Gain Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain Common Shares 01/04/21 01/15/21 $0.700000 $0.054698 $0.638852 $0.006450 $0.006450 CUSIP: 15202L1070 03/31/21 04/12/21 $0.700000 $0.054698 $0.638852 $0.006450 $0.006450 Symbol: CSR 06/30/21 07/12/21 $0.700000 $0.054698 $0.638852 $0.006450 $0.006450

09/30/21 10/11/21 $0.720000 $0.056261 $0.657105 $0.006634 $0.006634





$2.820000 $0.220355 $2.573661 $0.025984 $0.025984

















Security Description Record Date Payable Date Cash Distribution Per Share Ordinary Taxable Distribution Return of Capital Total Capital Gain Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain Series C Preferred 03/15/21 03/31/21 $0.4140625 $0.3703864 $0.000000 $0.0436761 $0.0436761 Shares 06/15/21 06/30/21 $0.4140625 $0.3703864 $0.000000 $0.0436761 $0.0436761 CUSIP: 15202L2060 09/15/21 09/30/21 $0.4140625 $0.3703864 $0.000000 $0.0436761 $0.0436761 Symbol:CSRPC 12/15/21 12/31/21 $0.4140625 $0.3703864 $0.000000 $0.0436761 $0.0436761





$1.6562500 $1.4815456 $0.000000 $0.1747044 $0.1747044

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 83 apartment communities consisting of 14,718 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Emily Miller, Investor Relations, at (701) 837-7104 or IR@centerspacehomes.com.

Contact Information

Emily Miller, Investor Relations

Phone : (701) 837-7104

E-mail : IR@centerspacehomes.com

