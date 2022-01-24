Centura Wealth Advisory expands to Mid-West

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego headquartered wealth manager Centura Wealth Advisory is rapidly expanding into new markets. The Q4 2021 addition of Roby Kotcamp, CFP® added Arizona to the firm's ever-increasing sphere of influence and now, with the addition of Seth Meisler, they are pleased to be adding Minnesota.

Centura Wealth Advisory brings sophisticated wealth management, investments, and tax planning strategies to their high-net-worth clients. (PRNewswire)

Centura Wealth Advisory is actively inviting advisors from around the US into the fold.

"Our Liberated Wealth process is an exciting way for advisors to bring sophisticated wealth management, investments, and tax planning strategies to their high-net-worth clients. We are proud to welcome Seth to the team and excited to partner with him in bringing all the tools Centura has to offer to his client base in Minneapolis. We'll visit in the spring!" – Derek Myron

Sophisticated Tax Strategies

2021 brought market growth and the looming possibility of a changing tax structure. For many high-net-worth individuals the urgency for tax planning and advanced wealth management strategies has never been greater. Centura Wealth Advisory is actively bringing advisors from around the US into the fold to offer their clients greater access to the Centura tools and brain-trust adding value to their already impressive expertise.

The Secret Sauce

The Live Life Liberated podcast provides monthly strategy, insights and guidance to clients of the Advisory and with the addition of a learning arm to the firm, will be bringing tax strategies and client management insights to advisors through targeted podcast series'.

Meet Seth Meisler, CFA, CPA/PFS, CFP®

Seth is an active philanthropist. In 2006, he was recognized by President George W. Bush for his commitment to the community, which included starting an elementary school in Chicago. Today, he serves on the finance committee of the Heilicher Minneapolis Jewish Day School and on the youth education committee of Beth El Synagogue.

To contact Seth Meisler, or any of the Centura Wealth Advisory Team, please reach out:

Jonathan Freeman, jfreeman@centurawelath.com (858) 771-9500.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Centura Wealth Advisory