David Capital Applauds Appointment of Pete Lee to the Board of Countryside Properties plc

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David Capital Partners, LLC ("David Capital"), a top-five shareholder in Countryside Properties PLC ("Countryside") with a 5.3% stake, today commends the appointment of Mr. Pete Lee of Browning West, LP ("Browning West") as a Non-Executive Director of Countryside. Mr. Lee officially joined the Countryside Board on January 21.

Adam Patinkin, CFA, the Founder and Managing Partner of David Capital, commented:

"David Capital applauds the appointment of Pete Lee, a talented business leader and investor, to Countryside's Board of Directors.



Mr. Lee and his colleagues at Browning West have a lengthy track record of success in both the US and the UK, including playing an important role in the hugely successful turnaround of Domino's Pizza Group PLC. We are delighted Mr. Lee has agreed to contribute his significant expertise to Countryside's Board.



David Capital welcomes the new strategic direction undertaken by Countryside since the appointment of John Martin as Chairman in April 2021. We strongly support Countryside's transition to a pure-play Partnerships business and the share buyback program launched in July 2021. Countryside's market-leading Partnerships operation is a compelling, high-return-on-capital growth business with an outstanding reputation and a deep and accomplished team.



We look forward to supporting and working constructively with Countryside in the coming months and years to help build long-term value for all stakeholders. Countryside has a bright future and its best days undoubtedly lie ahead."

Media Contact:

Alex Jones and Matthew Goodman, Greenbrook

davidcapital@greenbrookpr.com

+44 20 7952 2000

About David Capital Partners, LLC

David Capital is a long-term oriented alternative investment firm. David Capital employs its "value plus a catalyst" investment approach by allocating capital to undervalued businesses with clear event paths for significant value creation. The firm is headquartered in Chicago with offices in London.

