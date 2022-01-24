eBay To Host Investor Day on March 10, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers around the world, will host a virtual investor day on Thursday, March 10, 2022 beginning at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT).

Chief Executive Officer Jamie Iannone, Chief Financial Officer Steve Priest, and the executive leadership team will host a series of presentations and Q&A sessions that will focus on eBay's long-term strategic priorities, growth drivers, and ESG initiatives, alongside the Company's financial outlook and capital allocation framework.

A live webcast of the investor day presentations, along with supporting materials, will be available on the day of the event on eBay's Investor Relations website, https://investors.ebayinc.com . A replay of the webcast and associated presentation materials will be available under the 'Events' section of the Company's Investor Relations website shortly following the conclusion of the event.

eBay also announced that it will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. PT. The press release and webcast can be accessed on eBay's Investor Relations website, https://investors.ebayinc.com.

About eBay:

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world. We exist to enable economic opportunity for individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations of all sizes. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2020, eBay enabled over $85 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com .

