Klein Tools Partners with Home Builders Institute to Further Efforts Helping Young People Pursue Careers in the Skilled Trades

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Klein Tools, a family-owned and operated hand tools manufacturer, today announced a new partnership with the Home Builders Institute (HBI). Through this partnership, Klein Tools will serve as the title electrical sponsor of the Home Builders Institute's 55 electrical programs nationwide, which prepare students with the skills, knowledge, and placement services they need for careers in the skilled trades, particularly in the electrical field.

With its rich history of supporting apprenticeship programs designed to encourage young men and women to pursue careers in the electrical industry, Klein Tools' mission is closely aligned with that of the Home Builders Institute.

"For decades, Klein Tools has been in the pursuit of closing the skills gap that exists in the skilled trades professions," remarked Mark Klein, co-president of Klein Tools. "We have long admired the work that HBI does to address these issues, and we believe that together we can further expand our reach and work toward ultimately eliminating the skills gap."

Beyond HBI's nationwide electrical programs, Klein Tools will also complement the company's programs that offer participants industry-based training, pre-apprenticeship training, portable industry-recognized credentials, and job placement.

"The construction industry needs a staggering 740,000 new workers for each of the next three years to meet the demand for housing," said Ed Brady, President and CEO of HBI. "That's a crisis, and industry leaders and advocates must work together to attract, train and retain new workers, as well as secure housing affordability and accessibility for all. We are excited to work with such an advocate and long-time trusted brand in the field."

Klein Tools understands the specific impact of the skills gap on the electrical industry. The company's recently issued "Dark by 2050" original report revealed that in order to meet the needs of our clean energy future, we also need to address the shocking workforce gap immediately. This includes a number of benchmarks that need to be reached, including:

Adding 251,621 more electricians to the U.S. workforce by 2030

Adding 325,000 more electricians to the U.S. workforce by 2040

Adding 462,183 more electricians to the U.S. workforce by 2050

For more information on Klein Tools, please visit www.kleintools.com, and for more information on HBI or to learn how to get involved, please visit www.hbi.org.

About Klein Tools

Since 1857 Klein Tools, a family-owned and operated company, has been designing, developing and manufacturing premium-quality, professional-grade hand tools. The majority of Klein tools are manufactured in plants throughout the United States and are the No. 1 choice among professional electricians and other tradespeople. Klein is a registered trademark of Klein Tools, Inc. For more information, visit www.kleintools.com

About the Home Builders Institute

The Home Builders Institute (HBI) trains skilled workers for the building industry. Through pre-apprenticeship training, certification programs and job placement services, HBI provides graduates—high school students, at-risk youth, veterans, transitioning military personnel, justice-involved youth and adults, and displaced workers—with the skills and experience they need to build a career and change their lives. Visit hbi.org for more information.

