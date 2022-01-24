Lock In Your Mountain Getaway Starting at $139 Per Night With Vail Resorts' 96 Hour Sale Feb. 8-11

Epic Pass Holders Will Receive Exclusive Early Sale Access Beginning Feb. 4, Plus an Additional 20% off Room Rates with Epic Mountain Rewards
BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vail Resorts 96 Hour Sale, which takes place from Tuesday, Feb. 8 through Friday, Feb. 11, offers travelers a limited-time opportunity to save on lodging rates across its portfolio of premier mountain destinations in North America. With stay dates valid through the end of the year, and a variety of lodging from iconic mountain hotels to ski-in/ski-out condos, travelers can save on a trip this winter and plan in advance to save on a summer, fall, or winter 2022 getaway.
2021/22 Pass Holders – including those with an Epic Day Pass – will receive exclusive early access to the 96 Hour Sale beginning Friday, Feb. 4. Epic Pass Holders will also receive an additional 20% off already-discounted 96 Hour Sale lodging rates, as well as 20% off food, ski school, equipment rentals and Epic Mountain Express as part of their exclusive Epic Mountain Rewards benefits.
The most up-to-date room rates and availability for hotel rooms, condos, and chalets across the Vail Resorts North American portfolio of resorts can be found on Vail Resorts' lodging deals page.
Colorado
- Vail – After a day exploring Vail Mountain's legendary Back Bowls, wind down in a luxurious alpine haven at The Hythe, a Luxury Collection Resort, Vail. 96 Hour Sale rates at Vail's newest luxury property start at $699 per night. In the heart of Vail Village at Austria Haus, a boutique hotel inspired by the authentic ski chalets of the Austrian Alps, 96 Hour Sale rates start at $389 per night. Book a stay at the nearby Lodge at Vail, A RockResort, offering discounted sale rates starting $379 per night and a new daily Retro and Rewind après experience with live music every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
- Beaver Creek – Be one of the first to experience Beaver Creek's 250-acre expansion of lift-served, welcoming ski terrain designed for beginner and intermediate skiers and riders. Opened this month, the McCoy Park expansion offers a dedicated learning zone in an accessible bowl setting. Sale rates at Beaver Creek start as low as $199 per night at The Pines Lodge, A RockResort. At The Osprey, A RockResort, stay at the closest hotel to a chairlift in North America with sale rates starting at just $309 per night.
- Breckenridge – Boasting one of the longest ski seasons in the country, Breckenridge is celebrating its 60th anniversary with special events all season long. At Gravity Haus Breckenridge, where guests can reserve private slope-side Snow Cabanas to serve as a warming hut for a day on the mountain, room rates start at $155 per night. Ski-in/ski-out access is available at the base of Peak 8 for guests staying at One Ski Hill Place, A RockResort, with sale rates starting at $249 per night. As an added perk, all lodging guests staying Thursday nights through March will enjoy an exclusive, free First Tracks experience the Friday morning of their stay. First Tracks Fridays provides exclusive access to Peak 9 before the mountain is open to the public when guests book directly at Breckenridge.com.
- Keystone – Lodging perks also stack up at Keystone, where guests also enjoy First Tracks Fridays when they book lodging directly at Keystoneresort.com. Additionally, Kids Ski Free (ages 12 and under) when families book two or more lodging nights, plus an additional day of free skiing for each additional room night booked. 96 Hour Sale rates start at $169 per night at Hyatt Place Keystone, located within walking distance to ski lifts and offering a free shuttle for easy access to River Run and Lakeside Village activities. At Lakeside Village, located on Keystone Lake and boasting spacious accommodations, sale rates start at $189 per night for a Studio with a full kitchen, separate sitting area, balcony and fireplace.
- Crested Butte – Known for some of the best extreme terrain in the nation, Crested Butte is home to the steepest clear-cut run in North America. 96 Hour Sale rates start at $169 per night at The Grand Lodge Hotel & Spa located just 200 yards from the slopes and in the heart of the Mt. Crested Butte base area village. Also centrally located just steps from the ski lifts, The Lodge at Mountaineer Square features luxurious accommodations with 96 Hour Sale rates starting at $219 per night.
California
- Heavenly – Spanning California and Nevada, high above the waters of Lake Tahoe, Heavenly Mountain Resort offers a rare combination of expansive terrain and a panoramic lake backdrop. 96 Hour Sale rates start as low as $179 per night at Lakeland Village. Sale rates start at $689 per night at Zalanta, located just steps away from Heavenly Village and the Gondola, with accommodations ranging from 2-, 3-, and 4- bedroom luxury residences.
- Northstar – At Northstar California, the majestic trees in the Martis Valley open up for the ideal mountain getaway complete with fireside hot cocoas and an estimated 350 inches of annual snowfall. Sale rates start at $179 per night at Northstar Mountain Condos. Mid-mountain luxury with ski-in/ski-out access is available at Constellation Residences with sale rates starting at $1,119 per night.
- Kirkwood – Removed from the hustle and bustle of nearby Lake Tahoe, Kirkwood offers some of North America's most challenging and open terrain. 96 Hour Sale rates are available as low as $169 per night at The Meadows, centrally located condos just a short hundred-yard walk to the popular 5 and 6 chair lifts.
Utah
Park City is the largest ski and snowboard resort in the United States, conveniently located just 30 minutes from Salt Lake International Airport. 96 Hour Sale rates start at $209 per night at Silverado Lodge, located in Canyons Village just steps from the mountain. Also located in the heart of Canyons Village, Sundial Lodge offers sale rates starting at $299 with amenities including a heated outdoor pool and rooftop hottub. Ski-in/ski-out access is available at the iconic Grand Summit Hotel, A RockResort, where sale rates start at $319 per night.
Canada
At Whistler Blackcomb, North America's largest ski resort, skiers and riders have access to new ski and ride camps for women, private lessons with an Olympian, and big-mountain skiing brought to life through a signature combination of high-alpine terrain and thrilling descents. 96 Hour Sale rates start at $269 CAD at Legends, Creekside's premier family accommodation. Ski-in/ski-out access and a unique collection of designer suites can be booked at First Tracks Lodge, with sale rates starting at $299 CAD per night.
Vermont
Skiers and riders in New England have access to an unbeatable network of resorts and lodging. In Vermont, guests can take advantage of 96 Hour Sale lodging rates starting at $199 per night. Mount Snow, and Okemo feature a variety of lodging ranging from cozy B&Bs to luxury slope-side accommodations.
Pennsylvania
Liberty Mountain is located just north of the Maryland-Pennsylvania border. Guests can take advantage of 96 Hour Sale rates starting at $189 per night at the Alpine Lodge located close to the slopes.
New York
Hunter Mountain is just a short ride from New York City. Four separate mountain faces encompass a wide variety of terrain, which caters to skiers and riders of all ability levels. Guests can take advantage of 96 Hour Sale rates starting from $169 per night at the Kaatskill Mountain Club.
Flexible Booking Policy
The 96 Hour Sale spans arrival dates throughout the year, and valid travel dates and minimum length-of-stay may vary across individual properties. The most up-to-date room rates and availability for participating hotels, condos, and lodges across Vail Resorts' North American portfolio of resorts can be found at Vail Resorts' lodging deals page. To provide guests with flexibility and reassurance as they navigate their travel plans, Vail Resorts also offers a flexible booking policy.
Enhanced Safety Protocols
Vail Resorts prioritizes the health and safety of its guests, employees and communities and will continue to monitor public health guidance surrounding COVID-19. Vail Resorts has enhanced safety protocols in place across all owned and operated properties. These safety guidelines include indoor face covering requirements, limited touchpoints at check in, and property-wide enhanced cleaning measures.
