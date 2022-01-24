Meijer To Provide Free N95 Masks to Customers Retailer to participate in federal program to offer masks to customers in its stores

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer is pleased to announce today that it's participating in the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services' free mask program that will provide free N95 masks to customers who need them upon entrance to its stores across the Midwest.

Meijer has received an estimated 3 million masks, which have been made available for no charge to any customer who needs them.

The N95 masks will be in boxes set on a table near the Meijer Greeter stand of the grocery entrance. The Greeter, who will be wearing gloves, will place the N95 masks in piles of three for the customers to take.

This is the latest effort by Meijer, and its pharmacies, to continue to help its communities during the ongoing challenges from the pandemic. Meijer continues to administer COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, to eligible individuals. To date, the retailer has administered more than 2.8 million doses. All eligible individuals are encouraged to get their vaccine at their local Meijer pharmacy.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter at twitter.com/Meijer and twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

