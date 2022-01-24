Prosource Acquires PBSI Technology Solutions, Expands IT Capabilities and Expertise

CINCINNATI, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosource, the region's leading business technology solutions provider, announced today the acquisition of PBSI Technology Solutions, an established technology services company based in Springdale, Ohio, specializing in voice, data, and security solutions. The acquisition further bolsters the capabilities and technical expertise of Prosource's rapidly growing managed technology business, Prosource Technologies.

"The acquisition of PBSI Technology Solutions is a significant strategic investment in Prosource's future," shared Brad Cates, Prosource President & CEO. "PBSI brings a customer-focused culture that closely aligns with our own and a caliber of IT experience and expertise that will deepen our talent and technology portfolio. Together, we strengthen our ability to make an impact every day for our customers through powerful, secure solutions and an unmatched customer experience."

Founded in 1983, PBSI Technology Solutions has built a strong reputation of helping clients across Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana achieve success with a steadfast focus on quality solutions, quality products, quality services, and quality people. Through the acquisition, Prosource will incorporate the existing employees from PBSI Technology Solutions into Prosource Technologies, as well as integrate PBSI's capabilities in structured cabling, telecommunications services and consulting, security and surveillance equipment, and audio/video solutions into its robust managed IT business technology portfolio.

"We are very excited about the acquisition of PBSI Technology Solutions," said Jeff Loeb, Chief Operating Officer, Prosource Technologies. "We achieved record growth in 2021, and we expect that growth to continue as organizations take a more strategic, proactive approach to their technology. Integrating PBSI's expertise, capabilities, and skilled team will fuel that momentum, providing us with new ways to meet our customers' evolving technology needs."

The integration of PBSI Technology Solutions supports Prosource's goal to be the Midwest's leading business technology provider with the best team and talent and the highest customer loyalty in the industry.

In recent years, Prosource has earned recognition locally, nationally, and globally in the areas of industry excellence, customer service, IT expertise, workforce engagement, and company culture. In 2021, Prosource was named a Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Top Workplace by The Enquirer; recognized on the Channel Futures MSP 501 list of the most elite, innovative, and strategic IT service providers worldwide; and honored among the Best of Print & Digital® for proven excellence in customer experience and loyalty.

As a trusted technology partner, Prosource helps businesses of all sizes optimize processes, reduce costs, and enhance their bottom lines—all with an unmatched customer experience. From managed IT, cybersecurity, enterprise content management, and digital transformation solutions to top-tier office and production equipment and managed print services, Prosource delivers powerful, secure solutions to help organizations leverage technology for strategic advantage.

With offices in Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia providing a depth and breadth of expertise, products, and services throughout the Midwest, Prosource offers personal service and support while leading the way in the region in business technology.

