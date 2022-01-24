Vial announces advisory board with Dr. Leon Kircik and leading Dermatology research sites at 2022 Maui Dermatology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vial announces that in conjunction with the 2022 Maui Dermatology Conference it will host an Advisory Board co-hosted by Leon Kircik, MD, FAAD.

Dr. Kircik and Vial, along with leading research sites will discuss and collaborate on how Vial can continue to help grow Dermatology research sites and tackle the biggest challenges facing Dermatology researchers today.

Launched earlier this year, under the tag line, "The CRO Built for Sponsors", the Vial Dermatology CRO promises higher quality and faster execution of trials powered by the Vial Clinic Network of over 35 Dermatology clinics across the country.

The Vial Dermatology CRO team is led by Betsey Zbyszynski as Head of Clinical Operations, Jason Shuris as Head of Sales, Janet DuBois, M.D. as Medical Director, Justin Withers as Head of Dermatology, and Mamta Hunt as Head of Quality. The CRO executive team joins Vial with over 100+ years of combined dermatology clinical trial experience.

The Vial executive team is attending the 2022 Maui dermatology conference to engage with sponsors leading the forefront of Dermatology research and top research sites.

The Vial CRO Advisory Board will discuss the challenges facing Dermatology clinical research today, determine ways that Vial can continue to help grow Dermatology practices, and engage the Dermatology community - sponsors, KOLs and leading sites. The Vial executive team will incorporate the Advisory Board feedback from Dermatology research sites into the Vial Dermatology strategy and release a whitepaper on the Vial.com website highlighting the feedback.

Vial's mission is to run clinical trials with faster execution and higher quality in order to bring new therapies to market. Vial has over 70 employees and is based in San Francisco, California. Vial partners with Dermatologists to support their research teams and has created a network of over 35 Dermatology clinics. The Vial network has contributed to over 150 trials for many of the leading sponsors in Dermatology having run trials across common Medical Dermatology indications (Atopic Dermatitis, Psoriasis, Vitiligo, Alopecia Areata, Rosacea, Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Prurigo Nodularis among others) as well as Cosmetic Dermatology indications. The clinic network runs trials from Phase I through Phase IV.

