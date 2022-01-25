Anterix and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Announce Collaboration to Support Advancing of Wildfire Mitigation Technology Over 900 MHz Private LTE Platform

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. and PULLMAN, Wash., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) and Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL) announced today their jointly published white paper documenting the application of falling conductor protection (FCP) for wildfire mitigation when enabled by a private LTE network using Anterix's low-band 900 MHz spectrum.

Utilities in areas at high risk for wildfires are looking for grid modernization solutions that leverage integrated broadband wireless technology and wildfire mitigation capabilities. Over the last decade, the electrical power system has increasingly been the source of wildfire ignition. Environmental factors (e.g., climate change, increased temperatures, dry air and land, and high winds) combined with the arcs generated by electric power system equipment significantly increase the risk of wildfire.

By deploying FCP technology, utilities can detect a broken conductor and de-energize the affected line segment in less than one second as the line is falling, significantly mitigating the fire hazard associated with an energized conductor arcing on the ground. This ability to detect and de-energize a falling conductor relies on ubiquitous, high-bandwidth, low-latency communications enabled by a low-band LTE network.

"Wildfire mitigation capability is one of the most mission critical applications of 900 MHz private LTE networks I've seen," said Anterix Chief Operating Officer Ryan Gerbrandt. "By working with Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories to enable falling conductor protection technology, we can help utilities fortify their grid to address real problems potentially affecting millions of Americans."

"Falling conductor protection depends upon reliable, low-latency broadband communications to de-energize broken distribution power lines as they fall," said SEL Senior VP of Research & Development Ryan Bradetich. "Working with Anterix and its 900 MHz spectrum helps ensure a falling conductor is detected before it touches the ground and potentially sparks a wildfire. Previous methods often took several minutes to de-energize the line, meaning they were often too late."

Following a May 2020 FCC Report & Order enabling broadband deployment in the 900 MHz band, Anterix has been working with utilities to enable the broadband communications infrastructure needed for grid modernization.

The full white paper, "Wildfire Mitigation - Detecting and Isolating for Falling Conductors in Midair – Using 900 MHz Private LTE at Protection Speeds" can be accessed here: https://discover.selinc.com/l/885633/2022-01-24/526s3

At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative private broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE solutions that support secure, resilient and customer-controlled operations. www.anterix.com

SEL invents, designs and builds digital products and systems that protect power grids around the world. This technology prevents blackouts and enables customers to improve power system reliability, safety and cost. SEL, a 100 percent employee-owned company that is headquartered in Pullman, Washington, has manufactured products in the United States since 1984 and now serves customers in 168 countries. SEL provides unmatched technical support, customer service and a 10-year worldwide warranty. www.selinc.com

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential use cases and benefits to utilities of deploying private 900 MHz LTE broadband networks. Any such forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual future results to differ materially from its current expectations or those implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) the Company may not be successful in commercializing its spectrum assets to its targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers, on a timely basis and on favorable terms; (ii) the Company may be unable to secure broadband licenses from the FCC on a timely and cost-effective basis; and (iii) the value of the Company's spectrum assets may fluctuate significantly based on supply and demand, as well as technical and regulatory changes. These and other risk factors that may affect the Company's future results of operations are identified and described in more detail in its filings with the SEC, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on November 3, 2021. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events or results. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of any new information, changed circumstances or otherwise.

