The Permanente Federation Launches Live Chats on Hot Topics in Health Care

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Permanente Federation today announced that it will host a new series of live PermanenteDocs chats on Facebook starting this Thursday, January 27. The Federation is the national leadership and consulting organization for the eight Permanente Medical Groups, which, together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, comprise Kaiser Permanente.

What and who: The live, 20-minute PermanenteDocs chats will focus on topical issues in the health care industry and will be hosted by Alex McDonald, MD, family medicine physician with Southern California Permanente Medical Group.

Why: Attendees will gain insights and learn about best practices from Permanente physicians and others on a range of hot topics for the health care industry. Upcoming chats will focus on health equity, physician wellness during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and changes to cardiac care. Later in the year, chats will explore topics including women in medicine, climate change and global health, the nurse-physician relationship, and how physicians talk to patients about mental health.

Upcoming chat details:

Thursday, January 27 , 5 p.m. Pacific time : Health equity issues emerging from the pandemic and lessons learned with Shari Chevez , MD, pediatrician with Southern California Permanente Medical Group and a physician lead on equity, inclusion and diversity; and Lindia Willies-Jacobo, MD, senior associate dean for Admissions and Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity at the Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine

Thursday, February 10 , 1:30 p.m. Pacific time : Physician wellness during the ongoing pandemic with Ashley Zucker , MD, psychiatrist with Southern California Permanente Medical Group

Thursday, February 24 , noon Pacific time : Cardiac care updates during American Heart Month with Ameya Kulkarni , MD, cardiologist with Mid-Atlantic Permanente Medical Group

Where: All chats stream live on the Permanente Medicine Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/PermanenteMedicine. Follow our page for updates.

Who should attend: Physicians, medical students, policymakers and anyone interested in timely topics facing health care in America.

To learn more about the Permanente Medical Groups, visit permanente.org.

About the Permanente Medical Groups

The Permanente Medical Groups are self-governed, physician-led, prepaid, multispecialty medical groups composed of more than 23,000 physicians. We are dedicated to the mission of improving the health of our patients and communities. Together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, we are Kaiser Permanente — an award-winning health care system that delivers Permanente Medicine to more than 12.5 million Kaiser Permanente members. We work collaboratively, enabled by state-of-the-art facilities and technology, to provide preventive and world-class complex care in eight states — from Hawaii to Maryland — and the District of Columbia.

About The Permanente Federation

The Permanente Federation LLC (the Federation) is the national leadership and consulting organization for the eight Permanente Medical Groups (PMGs), which, together with the Kaiser Foundation Health Plans and Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, comprise Kaiser Permanente. The Federation works on behalf of the PMGs to optimize care delivery and spread Permanente Medicine — medicine that is person- and family-centered, compassionate, evidence-based, technology-enabled, culturally responsive, team-delivered and physician-led. The Federation, based in Oakland, California, fosters an open learning environment and accelerates research, innovation and performance improvements across the PMGs to expand the reach of Kaiser Permanente's integrated care delivery model and to lead the nation in transforming care delivery.

