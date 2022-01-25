The Washington, D.C. Auto Show Celebrates Their Opening Weekend

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Washington, D.C. Auto Show opened its doors to an eager and awaiting crowd last Friday, January 21 for its first official consumer day. Displays of new models, classic cars, advanced electric vehicles, and interactive experiences awaited the many weekend spectators. As industry representatives happily introduced their new and exciting models.

Thousands of guests filled the Walter E. Washington Convention Center through the weekend. Proving once again that the automotive industry is flourishing and consumers are ready to get out and experience what's new in the mobility market; even amongst the District of Columbia's mask and vaccination proof mandates. Extensive displays from Toyota, Ford, Chevrolet, Stellantis, Acrua, Honda and Subaru received an increased amount of foot traffic as guests checked out the all-new Toyota bZ4x, Toyota Tundra Capstone, Ford F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E, Chevy Corvette Z06, Honda Accord Hybrid, and the Subaru Solterra EV. As always, Subaru's Pet Adoption Event (Subaru Loves Pets) was an easy crowd pleaser as guests played with adoptable dogs from around the state's many humane shelters.

Show guests packed the lines for both the indoor and outdoor driving experiences. Many were shocked at the speed in which groundbreaking manufacturer Arcimoto's three-wheel Fun Utility Vehicles could get to in such a short amount of time. An increased amount of electric vehicles took to the streets of the Capital as consumers got behind the wheel of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Polestar 2 and Hyundai IONIQ5, among others at the Outdoor Ride 'N Drive sponsored by Pepco EVsmart.

Additional crowd favorites included the Art-of-Motion exhibit where notable artists such as Matt Long and Shawn Perkins painted in real-time on new car models. This extensive display also features the notorious supercar, Pagani Huayra from Savage Garage. Right next door was the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport which also drew a number of spectators ready to see the high-end sports car in person for its limited show appearance.

Children who accompanied their family and friends got in on the action. WowWheelz provided a fun driving experience for the youngest of car enthusiasts, complete with a track inside the lower level of the Convention Center. Closing out day two of the auto show was a check presentation by the Washington Area Hyundai Dealers who donated a total of $100,000 to both Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center and Children's National Hospital to fund pediatric cancer research and COVID-19 testing. This was all part of the local Hyundai dealerships and the Auto Show's efforts to help fight pediatric cancer through the Hyundai Hope on Wheels event.

The auto show continues through January 30, 2022. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the Auto Show's website at www.washingtonautoshow.com .

Show dates and times: Tuesday, January 25 through Thursday, January 27, 12:00 noon – 9:00 pm; Friday, January 28, 12:00 – 10:00 pm; Saturday, January 29, 10:00 am – 10:00 pm; Sunday, January 30, 10:00 am – 6:00 pm.

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in the District of Columbia. For more than 80 years, the auto show has modified their programming to accommodate the latest advances and trends in car technology. With the rise in connectivity and autonomous capabilities, the 2022 Auto Show will adapt once again to highlight mobility advancements in all forms of transportation. Browse the extensive displays of battery-powered vehicles, sustainable buses, and new forms of all-electric mobility, along with the classic fan favorites like the exotic and luxury car displays. The 2022 Washington, D.C. Auto Show will be open to the public for 10 consecutive days, from January 21 through January 30, 2022.

