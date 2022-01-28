Best Wholesale Delta 8 and HHC: Boston Hemp Inc.

BOSTON, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the legalization of hemp, an abundance of extracted cannabinoids have been sweeping across the country and filling retail shelves throughout America.

Boston Hemp Inc - Best Wholesaler of HHC and Delta 8 THC. (PRNewswire)

Boston Hemp Inc is the largest wholesale distributor of hemp derived Delta 8 THC and HHC (hexahydrocannabinol). Both compounds are psychoactive cannabinoids that customers are using for an array of ailments. Although the FDA has not approved either of these hemp products, their popularity has grown tremendously. Companies like Boston Hemp are retailing their merchandise in over 15,000 stores, ranging from smoke shops and dispensaries all the way to convenience stores and gas stations. All the products Boston Hemp offers are 100% insured and sold with certificates of analysis, giving both retailers and customers peace of mind. "With new cannabinoids being researched and extracted constantly, we are finding more and more amazing parts of the plant capable of helping people in numerous ways," says Greg Stearns, CMO and co-owner at Boston Hemp. "Every product goes through a stringent testing process by certified third party labs before being placed in stores," he added. This is comforting to hear, as the hemp and supplement industry can often be self-regulated. Delta 8 THC and HHC are now making up most wholesale transactions within the industry. Hemp has been known for its versatility for centuries and is still evolving as new cannabinoids like Delta-8 and HHC are being discovered regularly.

You can find the entire lineup of HHC, Delta 8, and CBD products from Boston Hemp on their website. Wholesale and distribution inquiries can also be submitted on the site as well.

