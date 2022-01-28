EQT ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION AND FINAL RESULTS OF ITS DEBT TENDER OFFER

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) (the Company or EQT) today announced the expiration and final results of its previously announced tender offer (the Tender Offer) to purchase for cash up to $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 3.000% Senior Notes due 2022 (the Notes) pursuant to the Offer to Purchase dated December 29, 2021 (the Offer to Purchase). The Tender Offer expired at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on January 27, 2022 (the Expiration Date).

The Company previously accepted for purchase $205,924,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 12, 2022 (the Early Tender Date), and paid for such Notes on January 14, 2022.

Following the Early Tender Date, an additional $124,000 in aggregate principal amount of Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Date (the Expiration Date Tendered Notes). The Company expects to accept for purchase all Expiration Date Tendered Notes.

The table below summarizes certain terms and the final results of the Tender Offer:

Title of Notes

CUSIP Number

Principal Amount Outstanding Prior to the Tender Offer

Principal Amount Tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Date and Previously Accepted for Purchase

Principal Amount Additionally Tendered after the Early Tender Date and at or prior to the Expiration Date

Tender Offer Consideration(1)(2)

Early Tender Premium(1)

Total Consideration(1)(2)(3) 3.000% Senior Notes due 2022

26884LAE9

$568,823,000

$ 205,924,000

$124,000

$962.50

$50.00

$1,012.50

__________

(1) Per $1,000 principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase. (2) Does not include accrued and unpaid interest, which will be paid in addition to the Tender Offer Consideration or the Total Consideration, as applicable. (3) Includes the Early Tender Premium.

Payment for the Expiration Date Tendered Notes accepted for purchase is expected to be made on January 31, 2022 (the Final Settlement Date). The Company's obligation to accept for payment and to pay for the Expiration Date Tendered Notes is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of a number of conditions described in the Offer to Purchase.

Holders of Expiration Date Tendered Notes will receive $962.50 per $1,000 principal amount of such Notes that are accepted for purchase, which is equal to the Total Consideration minus the Early Tender Premium. Payments for Expiration Date Tendered Notes purchased will also include accrued and unpaid interest from and including the last interest payment date for the Expiration Date Tendered Notes up to, but not including, the Final Settlement Date.

TD Securities is acting as Dealer Manager for the Tender Offer. The Information Agent and Tender Agent is Global Bondholder Services Corporation.

Copies of the Offer to Purchase and any related Tender Offer materials are available by contacting the Information Agent at (866) 470-3700 (toll-free) or (212) 430-3774 (collect) or email contact@gbsc-usa.com. Questions regarding the Tender Offer should be directed to TD Securities at (866) 584-2096 (toll-free) or (212) 827-7795 (collect) or LM@tdsecurities.com.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or an offer to purchase or sell any securities. The Tender Offer is being made only pursuant to the Offer to Purchase and only in such jurisdictions as is permitted under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Andrew Breese

Director, Investor Relations

412.395.2555

ABreese@eqt.com

