Stephen C. Barrera, BRCK Criminal Defense Attorneys, hired to represent Alejandro Trevino, Texas Brother Accused of Beating Stepfather to Death for Sexually Abusing Sister

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial Attorney Stephen C. Barrera, partner at BRCK Criminal Defense Attorneys, has been retained to represent Alejandro Trevino in McAllen, Texas. Alejandro, his brother Christian and a friend were arrested after they allegedly beat their stepfather to death for sexually abusing their 9 year old sister.

Alejandro Trevino, aged 18, faces charges of aggravated assault and engaging in organized criminal activity. His younger brother Christian Trevino, 17, and their friend Juan Eduardo Melendez, age 18, are charged with capital murder and aggravated assault in the death of Gabriel Quintanilla, 42.

All three are being held in Hidalgo County.

"The evidence will show that stepfather had been previously charged with Continous Sexual Abuse with another victim that had never been executed. He has had an active warrant since 2019 for that incident," said Attorney Stephen C. Barrera. "My client looks forward to his day in court and presenting his side of the story to a jury of his peers."

About BRCK Criminal Defense Attorneys

Trial Attorney Stephen C. Barrera founded BRCK Criminal Defense Attorneys with his partner, Christopher D. Cavazos, serving accused citizens in San Antonio and its surrounding counties. In his 16 years as a Criminal Defense Attorney, Stephen has obtained favorable outcomes for clients ranging from DWI and Possession of a Controlled Substance to Murder and is regarded as one of the Best Trial Attorneys in his field.

Stephen C. Barrera was born and raised in Wilson County, Texas. He attended St. Mary's Law School where Stephen made the Dean's List, wrote for The Scholar, St. Mary's Law Review on Race and Social Justice, and interned for United States Fifth Circuit Judge Emilio Garza. Stephen was also awarded 1st place and Best Speaker during the St. Mary's Law School 1L Moot Court Competition.

Stephen's law career began at the law firm of Bracewell & Giuliani, where he worked in the firm's trial section. In 2008, Stephen started his own practice with a focus on criminal defense. Stephen also serves as a part-time judge in Wilson County, Texas.

Stephen C. Barrera is a member of the San Antonio Criminal Defense Lawyers Association and has received numerous awards, accolades and is routinely listed in S.A. Scenes Magazine's Best Lawyers. BRCK Criminal Defense Attorneys can be reached at 830-76-1010 or info@brckdefense.com.

