Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., at the Vanguard of the Life Science Industry, Providing High-Quality Office/Laboratory Space to Meet Historic-High Demand, Reports: 4Q21 and 2021 Net Income per Share - Diluted of $0.47 and $3.82, respectively; 4Q21 and 2021 FFO per Share - Diluted, As Adjusted, of $1.97 and $7.76, respectively

Key highlights
Operating results
4Q21
4Q20
2021
2020
Total revenues:
In millions
$ 576.9
$ 463.7
$ 2,114.2
$ 1,885.6
Growth
24.4%
12.1%
Net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted
In millions
$ 72.8
$ 435.9
$ 563.4
$ 760.8
Per share
$ 0.47
$ 3.26
$ 3.82
$ 6.01
Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted
In millions
$ 303.6
$ 246.6
$ 1,144.9
$ 923.8
Per share
$ 1.97
$ 1.84
$ 7.76
$ 7.30
Historic leasing volume and rental rate growth
- Historic demand for our high-quality office/laboratory space has translated into record leasing volume and rental rate growth in 2021 for our overall portfolio and our value-creation pipeline.
4Q21
Previous
2021
Previous
Total leasing activity – RSF
4,094,174
(1)
1,933,838
9,516,301
(1)
5,062,722
Leasing of development and redevelopment
1,795,633
(1)
1,063,951
3,867,383
(1)
2,258,262
Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:
RSF (included in total leasing activity above)
1,947,727
(1)
1,472,713
4,614,040
(1)
2,562,178
Rental rate increases
35.9%
37.9%
(1)
37.6%
Rental rate increases (cash basis)
22.9%
22.6%
(1)
18.3%
(1) Represents the highest leasing volume and rental rate growth in Company history.
Continued strong net operating income and internal growth
- Net operating income (cash basis) of $1.4 billion for 4Q21 annualized, up $279.9 million, or 24.2%, compared to 4Q20 annualized.
- 95% of our leases contain contractual annual rent escalations approximating 3%.
- Same property net operating income growth:
A REIT industry-leading high-quality tenant roster with high-quality revenues and cash flows, strong margins, and operational excellence; growth of 100 bps in occupancy over 4Q20(1)
Percentage of total annual rental revenue in effect from investment-grade or
51%
Occupancy of operating properties in North America
94.0%
Occupancy of operating properties in North America (excluding vacancy at
98.7%
(1)
Operating margin
70%
Adjusted EBITDA margin
71%
Weighted-average remaining lease term:
All tenants
7.5
years
Top 20 tenants
10.9
years
(1)
Excludes 1.8 million RSF, or 4.7%, of vacancy at recently acquired properties representing lease-up opportunities that are expected to provide incremental annual rental revenues. Excluding recently acquired vacancies, occupancy was 98.7% as of December 31, 2021, up 100 bps from 97.7% as of December 31, 2020. Refer to "Occupancy" in our Supplemental Information.
Historic high demand drives visibility for future growth aggregating $610 million of incremental annual rental revenue from 7.4 million RSF of value-creation projects that are 83% leased/negotiating
Our highly leased value-creation pipeline of current and near-term projects that are under construction or that will commence construction in the next six quarters is expected to generate greater than $610 million of incremental annual rental revenues, primarily commencing from 1Q22 through 4Q24.
- 7.4 million RSF of our value-creation projects are either under construction or expected to commence construction in the next six quarters.
- 83% leased/negotiating.
Strong and flexible balance sheet with significant liquidity
- Investment-grade credit ratings ranked in the top 10% among all publicly traded U.S. REITs as of December 31, 2021.
- Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA of 5.2x and fixed-charge coverage ratio of 5.3x for 4Q21 annualized, representing the best ratios in the past 10 years.
- Total debt and preferred stock to gross assets of 26% as of December 31, 2021.
- $5.4 billion liquidity as of December 31, 2021, including our outstanding forward equity sales agreements entered into in January 2022.
Strategic value harvesting and asset recycling
During 4Q21, we completed $2.0 billion in dispositions and partial interest sales at an average capitalization rate (cash basis) of 4.2%.
Continued dividend strategy to share growth in cash flows with stockholders
Common stock dividend declared for 4Q21 of $1.15 per common share, aggregating $4.48 per common share for the year ended December 31, 2021, up 24 cents, or 6%, over the year ended December 31, 2020. Our FFO payout ratio of 60% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 allows us to continue to share growth in cash flows from operating activities with our stockholders while also retaining a significant portion for reinvestment.
Key items included in operating results
Key items included in net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders:
4Q21
4Q20
4Q21
4Q20
2021
2020
2021
2020
(In millions, except per share
Amount
Per Share –
Amount
Per Share –
Unrealized (losses) gains on
$ (139.7)
$ 233.5
$ (0.91)
$ 1.75
$ 43.6
$ 374.0
$ 0.30
$ 2.96
Significant realized gains on
—
—
—
—
110.1
—
0.75
—
Gain on sales of real estate
124.2
(1)
152.5
0.80
1.14
126.6
154.1
0.86
1.22
Impairment of real estate
—
(25.2)
—
(0.19)
(52.7)
(55.7)
(0.35)
(0.44)
Impairment of non-real estate
—
—
—
—
—
(24.5)
—
(0.19)
Loss on early extinguishment
—
(7.9)
—
(0.06)
(67.3)
(60.7)
(0.46)
(0.48)
Termination fee
—
—
—
—
—
86.2
—
0.68
Acceleration of stock
—
—
—
—
—
(4.5)
—
(0.04)
Total
$ (15.5)
$ 352.9
$ (0.11)
$ 2.64
$ 160.3
$ 468.9
$ 1.10
$ 3.71
(1) Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations per share" of this Earnings Press Release for additional details.
External growth and investment in real estate
Alexandria at the vanguard of innovation for over 850 tenants, with a focus on accommodating current tenant needs and providing a path for their future growth
- During 4Q21, we completed acquisitions in our key life science cluster submarkets aggregating 4.1 million SF, comprising 3.9 million RSF of future development opportunities and 191,879 RSF of operating space, for an aggregate purchase price of $1.5 billion, including our previously announced acquisition of One Rogers Street in our Cambridge submarket for a purchase price of $849.4 million. These acquisitions are primarily focused on future development or redevelopment opportunities to expand our mega campuses and accommodate the future growth of our tenants.
Delivery and commencement of value-creation projects
- During 4Q21, we placed into service development and redevelopment projects aggregating 600,768 RSF that are 100% leased across multiple submarkets.
- Annual net operating income (cash basis) is expected to increase by $39 million upon the burn-off of initial free rent from recently delivered projects.
- During 4Q21, we commenced construction on four value-creation projects aggregating 1.1 million RSF, including a 403,892 RSF recently acquired redevelopment project at One Rogers Street, which expands our Alexandria Center® at Kendall Square mega campus in Cambridge. We pre-leased the entire building by executing leases aggregating 403,892 RSF prior to the closing of the acquisition in December 2021.
- In January 2022, we completed the acquisition of 202,997 SF additional development entitlements, for an aggregate of 507,997 SF, at our 421 Park Drive future development site in our Alexandria Center® for Life Science – Fenway mega campus in our Fenway submarket.
Value-creation pipeline of new Class A development and redevelopment projects as
4Q21
Under construction projects 82% leased/negotiating
9%
Pre-leased/negotiating near-term projects 89% leased/negotiating
2%
Income-producing/potential cash flows/covered land play(1)
6%
Land
2%
(1)
Includes projects that have existing buildings that are generating or can generate operating cash flows. Also includes development rights associated with existing operating campuses.
Balance sheet management
Credit rating outlook improvement
In October 2021, S&P Global Ratings upgraded our corporate issuer credit rating outlook to BBB+/Positive from BBB+/Stable as a result of our consistently strong operating performance and long-term positive fundamentals.
Key metrics as of December 31, 2021
- $44.0 billion of total market capitalization.
- $35.2 billion of total equity capitalization; represents top 10% in total equity capitalization among all publicly traded U.S. REITs as of December 31, 2021.
- No debt maturities prior to 2024.
- 12.1 years weighted-average remaining term of debt as of December 31, 2021.
4Q21
Goal
Quarter
Trailing
4Q22
Annualized
12 Months
Annualized
Net debt and preferred stock to
5.2x (1)
5.6x
Less than or equal to 5.1x
Fixed-charge coverage ratio
5.3x (1)
5.0x
Greater than or equal to 5.1x
(1)
Net debt and preferred stock to adjusted EBITDA and fixed-charge coverage represent the best ratios in the past 10 years.
Key capital events
- In December 2021, we entered into a new ATM common stock offering program, which allows us to sell up to an aggregate of $1.0 billion of our common stock. As of January 31, 2022, the full amount remains available for future sales of our common stock.
- In December 2021, we settled the outstanding forward equity sales agreements by issuing 4.6 million shares of common stock and received net proceeds of $770.6 million.
- In January 2022, we entered into new forward equity sales agreements aggregating $1.7 billion to sell 8.1 million shares of our common stock (including the exercise of underwriters' option) at a public offering price of $210.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions.
Investments
- As of December 31, 2021, our investments aggregated $1.9 billion, including unrealized gains of $797.7 million.
- Investment income of $259.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 included $215.8 million in realized gains and $43.6 million in unrealized gains.
Industry and ESG leadership: catalyzing and leading the way for positive change to benefit human health and society
- In January 2022, Alexandria Venture Investments, our strategic venture capital platform, was recognized by Silicon Valley Bank in its "Healthcare Investments and Exits: 2022 Annual Report" as the #1 most active corporate investor in biopharma by new deal volume (2020-2021) for the fifth consecutive year. Alexandria's venture activity provides us with, among other things, mission-critical data and knowledge on key industry innovations and trends.
- In December 2021, Alexandria established a new social responsibility pillar to address America's growing mental health crisis, with a focus on helping children cope with the loss of a parent or family member to suicide. By partnering with Camp Kita, a tuition-free summer camp for 8- to 17-year-olds who are impacted by the loss of a family member to suicide, we have enabled the non-profit to have long-term access to 28 acres in Acton, Maine that will serve as the camp's future home. The dedicated space will allow Camp Kita to expand its programming, advance its mission, and support the mental health of a community of young survivors.
- As a testament to Alexandria's operational excellence and exceptional team, in November 2021, we were recognized at the 2021 BOMA Boston TOBY (The Outstanding Building of the Year) & Industry Awards for the Laboratory Building of the Year (100 Binney Street) and the Corporate Facility of the Year (200 Technology Square). Five members from our Greater Boston team were also honored for their individual achievements. The TOBY & Industry Awards recognize excellence in property management, building operations, and service in the commercial real estate industry.
- In November 2021, Alexandria's executive chairman and founder, Joel S. Marcus, joined the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation at the Dallas Cowboys' "Salute to Service" game to support the future National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas and its mission to inspire visitors with the stories of our country's Medal of Honor recipients for generations to come. Mr. Marcus has served on the foundation's board of directors since 2019.
- In October 2021, OneFifteen, an innovative, data-driven non-profit evidence-based healthcare ecosystem dedicated to the full and sustained recovery of people living with addiction, celebrated its second anniversary. Since seeing its first patients in October 2019 at its pioneering campus in Dayton, Ohio, which was designed and developed by Alexandria, OneFifteen has treated over 4,000 patients and conducted over 11,500 telehealth visits.
- In October 2021, STEAM:Coders honored Alexandria with the Corporate Vanguard Award, recognizing our longstanding commitment to the non-profit's mission to inspire underrepresented and underserved students and their families through science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) education in preparation for academic and career opportunities.
Acquisitions
Square Footage
Acquisitions With Development/Redevelopment Opportunities(1)
Property
Submarket/Market
Date of
Purchase
Number of
Operating
Occupancy
Future
Active
Operating With
Operating(2)
Operating
Total(3)
Purchase Price
Completed in YTD 3Q21
76
93%
7,946,121
1,434,803
2,823,087
2,801,041
238,948
14,272,878
$
3,941,902
Completed in 4Q21:
One Rogers Street
Cambridge/Inner Suburbs/
12/30/21
1
100 (4)
TBD
403,892
—
4,367
—
408,259
849,422
1178 El Camino Real
South San Francisco/
11/5/21
—
N/A
620,000
—
—
—
—
620,000
128,000
3420 and 3440 Hillview
Greater Stanford/San
10/5/21
2
75
—
—
185,228
—
—
185,228
203,800
888 Bransten Road
Greater Stanford/San
11/4/21
—
N/A
210,830
—
—
—
—
210,830
55,000
Other
Various
Various
8
75
1,888,874
144,113
489,466
—
187,512
2,709,965
291,030
11
75
2,719,704
548,005
674,694
(5)
4,367
(5)
187,512
(5)
4,134,282
1,527,252
2021 acquisitions
87
91%
10,665,825
1,982,808
3,497,781
2,805,408
426,460
18,407,160
$
5,469,154
(1)
We expect to provide total estimated costs and related yields for development and redevelopment projects in the future, subsequent to the commencement of construction. Refer to "New Class A development and redevelopment properties: current projects" in our Supplemental Information for additional details on active development and redevelopment projects.
(2)
Represents the operating component of our value-creation acquisitions that is not expected to undergo development or redevelopment.
(3)
Represents total square footage upon completion of development or redevelopment of a new Class A property. Square footage presented includes RSF of buildings currently in operations with future development or redevelopment opportunities. We intend to demolish and develop or to redevelop the existing properties upon expiration of the existing in-place leases. Refer to "Definitions and reconciliations" in our Supplemental Information for additional details on value-creation square feet currently included in rental properties.
(4)
We pre-leased the entire building by executing leases aggregating 403,892 RSF prior to closing of the acquisition in December 2021.
(5)
We expect the acquisitions completed during the three months ended December 31, 2021 to generate initial annual net operating income of $14.8 million for the twelve months following acquisition. These acquisitions included 11 operating properties with a weighted-average acquisition date of October 19, 2021 (weighted by initial annual net operating income).
Acquisitions (continued)
Square Footage
Acquisitions With Development/Redevelopment Opportunities(1)
Property
Submarket/Market
Date of
Purchase
Number of
Operating
Occupancy
Future
Active
Operating With
Operating(2)
Operating
Total(3)
Purchase
Completed in January 2022:
421 Park Drive(4)
Fenway/Greater Boston
1/13/22
—
N/A
202,997
(4)
—
—
—
—
202,997
$
81,119
225 and 235 Presidential Way
Route 128/Greater Boston
1/28/22
2
100%
—
—
440,130
—
—
440,130
124,673
3301, 3303, 3305, and 3307 Hillview
Greater Stanford/
1/6/22
4
100
—
—
292,013
—
—
292,013
446,000
Costa Verde by Alexandria
University Town Center/
San Diego
1/11/22
1
100
537,000
—
8,730
—
—
545,730
125,000
Alexandria Center® for Life Science –
Research Triangle/Research
1/11/22
—
N/A
1,175,000
—
—
—
—
1,175,000
99,428
104 and 108/110/112/114 TW
Research Triangle/Research
1/6/22
4
88
750,000
—
69,484
—
—
819,484
80,000
Other
Various
Various
7
92
228,250
—
428,097
381,760
—
1,038,107
263,620
18
96%
2,893,247
—
1,238,454
381,760
—
4,513,461
1,219,840
Pending acquisitions:
Mercer Mega Block
Lake Union/Seattle
February
—
N/A
800,000
—
—
—
—
800,000
143,500
Intersection Campus
Texas
February
9
81%
—
—
998,304
—
—
998,304
402,000
545,500
Other targeted acquisitions(6)
1,234,660
2022 acquisitions (midpoint)
$
3,000,000
2022 guidance range
$2,500,000 – $3,500,000
(1)
We expect to provide total estimated costs and related yields for development and redevelopment projects in the future, subsequent to the commencement of construction.
(2)
Represents the operating component of our value-creation acquisitions that is not expected to undergo development or redevelopment.
(3)
Represents total square footage upon completion of development or redevelopment of a new Class A property. Square footage presented includes RSF of buildings currently in operation with future development or redevelopment opportunities. We intend to demolish and develop or to redevelop the existing properties upon expiration of the existing in-place leases. Refer to "Definitions and reconciliations" in our Supplemental Information for additional details on value-creation square feet currently included in rental properties.
(4)
Represents the incremental purchase price related to the achievement of additional entitlement rights of 202,997 SF at our Alexandria Center® for Life Science – Fenway mega campus.
(5)
Represents the acquisition of fee simple interests in the land underlying our recently acquired 108/110/112/114 TW Alexander Drive buildings, which were previously subject to ground leases.
(6)
Includes a land parcel aggregating 680,000 RSF of future development opportunity at 1150 El Camino Real in our South San Francisco submarket. The property is a transit-oriented opportunity with a BART station located on premises that will combine with other contiguous land that was recently acquired, including 1122 and 1178 El Camino Real, to create a new mega campus consisting of 2.0 million RSF of future development opportunities.
Dispositions and Sales of Partial Interest
Property
Submarket/Market
Date of
Interest
RSF
Capitalization
Capitalization
(Cash Basis)
Sales Price(1)
Sales Price
Gain or
Completed in YTD 3Q21
1,011,263
$ 663,283
$ 201,490
Completed in 4Q21:
50 and 60 Binney Street
Cambridge/Inner Suburbs/
12/15/21
66%
532,395
4.3%
3.9%
782,259
$ 2,226
457,529
(3)
409 and 499 Illinois Street
Mission Bay/San Francisco Bay Area
10/5/21
35%
(2)
455,069
5.0%
4.2%
274,681
$ 1,366
113,756
(3)
1500 Owens Street
Mission Bay/San Francisco Bay Area
25.1%
(2)
158,267
455 Mission Bay Boulevard
Mission Bay/San Francisco Bay Area
12/16/21
75%
228,140
4.1%
3.8%
381,355
$ 1,295
221,868
(3)
1700 Owens Street
Mission Bay/San Francisco Bay Area
164,513
Menlo Gateway
Greater Stanford/San Francisco Bay
12/21/21
(4)
772,983
5.4%
5.1%
397,851
(5)
$ 1,430
101,050
(6)
2301 5th Avenue
Lake Union/Seattle
12/22/21
100%
197,135
6.3%
4.9%
118,707
$ 602
23,175
(6)
Other
Various
Various
100%
79,007
N/A
N/A
12,000
N/A
—
2,587,509
1,966,853
917,378
2021 dispositions and sales of partial interest
3,598,772
$ 2,630,136
(7)
$ 1,118,868
(8)
(1)
For sales of partial interests; represents the contractual sales price for the percentage interest of the property sold by us.
(2)
We recapitalized these consolidated real estate joint ventures and sold: (i) a 35% interest in 409 and 499 Illinois Street and (ii) a 25.1% interest in 1500 Owens Street, resulting in an acquisition by the investor of a 75% ownership interest in each joint venture, including the interest held by our previous joint venture partners.
(3)
For each partial interest sale, we retained control over the newly formed real estate joint venture and therefore continued to consolidate this property. We accounted for the difference between the consideration received and the book value of the interest sold as an equity transaction, with no gain or loss recognized in earnings.
(4)
We sold our 49.0% interest in Menlo Gateway, which represents our entire equity interest in the unconsolidated real estate joint venture.
(5)
Represents a sales price of $541.5 million less our share of the debt held by the unconsolidated real estate joint venture assumed by the buyer aggregating $143.6 million.
(6)
We sold our entire interest in this property and recognized the related gain in earnings, classified within gain (loss) on sales of real estate in our consolidated statements of operations.
(7)
Represents the highest total volume of dispositions in Company history, at a weighted-average capitalization rate (cash basis) of 4.1%.
(8)
We achieved a weighted-average value-creation margin of 75% on our completed dispositions and sales of partial interest.
Dispositions and Sales of Partial Interest (continued)
Property
Market
Date of
Interest
RSF
Sales Price
Partial interest sale
Greater Boston
1Q22
TBD
TBD
$ 650,000
–
$ 750,000
Other real estate dispositions and partial interest sales
1Q22
TBD
TBD
50,000
–
150,000
Other targeted real estate dispositions and partial interest sales
600,000
–
1,200,000
2022 guidance range
$ 1,300,000
–
$ 2,100,000
Guidance
The following guidance is based on our current view of existing market conditions and assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2022. There can be no assurance that actual amounts will not be materially higher or lower than these expectations. Also, refer to our discussion of "forward-looking statements" on page 9 of this Earnings Press Release for additional details.
Projected 2022 Earnings per Share and Funds From Operations per Share Attributable to
Earnings per share(1)
$2.65 to $2.85
Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets
5.65
Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards
(0.04)
Funds from operations per share(2)
$8.26 to $8.46
Midpoint
$8.36
Key Assumptions
Low
High
Occupancy percentage in North America as of December 31, 2022
95.2%
95.8%
Lease renewals and re-leasing of space:
Rental rate increases
30.0%
35.0%
Rental rate increases (cash basis)
18.0%
23.0%
Same property performance:
Net operating income increase
5.5%
7.5%
Net operating income increase (cash basis)
6.5%
8.5%
Straight-line rent revenue
$ 150
$ 160
General and administrative expenses
$ 168
$ 176
Capitalization of interest
$ 269
$ 279
Interest expense
$ 90
$ 100
Key Credit Metrics
2022 Guidance
Net debt and preferred stock to Adjusted EBITDA – 4Q22 annualized
Less than or equal to 5.1x
Fixed-charge coverage ratio – 4Q22 annualized
Greater than or equal to 5.1x
Key Sources and Uses of Capital
Range
Midpoint
Certain
Completed
Sources of capital:
Net cash provided by operating activities after
$ 275
$ 325
$
300
Incremental debt
1,375
1,025
1,200
Real estate dispositions and partial interest sales
1,300
2,100
1,700
Common equity
2,250
3,250
2,750
$ 1,691
Total sources of capital
$ 5,200
$ 6,700
$
5,950
Uses of capital:
Construction
$ 2,700
$ 3,200
$
2,950
Acquisitions (refer to page 5)
2,500
3,500
3,000
$ 1,220
Total uses of capital
$ 5,200
$ 6,700
$
5,950
Incremental debt (included above):
Issuance of unsecured senior notes payable
$ 1,200
$ 1,700
$
1,450
Unsecured senior line of credit, commercial paper,
175
(675)
(250)
Incremental debt
$ 1,375
$ 1,025
$
1,200
(1)
Excludes unrealized gains or losses after December 31, 2021 that are required to be recognized in earnings and are excluded from funds from operations per share, as adjusted.
(2)
Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations, as adjusted, attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders" in the "Definitions and reconciliations" of our Supplemental Information for additional details.
About the Company
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, agtech, and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $44.0 billion as of December 31, 2021, and an asset base in North America of 67.0 million square feet ("SF"). The asset base in North America includes 38.8 million RSF of operating properties and 4.8 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 8.7 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 14.7 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, agtech, and technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agtech, and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value. For additional information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
12/31/21
9/30/21
6/30/21
3/31/21
12/31/20
12/31/21
12/31/20
Revenues:
Income from rentals
$ 574,656
$ 546,527
$ 508,371
$ 478,695
$ 461,335
$ 2,108,249
$ 1,878,208
Other income
2,267
1,232
1,248
1,154
2,385
5,901
7,429
Total revenues
576,923
547,759
509,619
479,849
463,720
2,114,150
1,885,637
Expenses:
Rental operations
175,717
165,995
143,955
137,888
136,767
623,555
530,224
General and administrative
41,654
37,931
37,880
33,996
32,690
151,461
133,341
Interest
34,862
35,678
35,158
36,467
37,538
142,165
171,609
Depreciation and amortization
239,254
210,842
190,052
180,913
177,750
821,061
698,104
Impairment of real estate
—
42,620
4,926
5,129
25,177
52,675
48,078
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
67,253
7,898
67,253
60,668
Total expenses
491,487
493,066
411,971
461,646
417,820
1,858,170
1,642,024
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures
3,018
3,091
2,609
3,537
3,593
12,255
8,148
Investment (loss) income
(112,884)
67,084
304,263
1,014
255,137
259,477
421,321
Gain (loss) on sales of real estate
124,226
(1)
(435)
—
2,779
152,503
126,570
(1)
154,089
Net income
99,796
124,433
404,520
25,533
457,133
654,282
827,171
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(24,901)
(21,286)
(19,436)
(17,412)
(15,649)
(83,035)
(56,212)
Net income attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s
74,895
103,147
385,084
8,121
441,484
571,247
770,959
Net income attributable to unvested restricted stock awards
(2,098)
(1,883)
(4,521)
(2,014)
(5,561)
(7,848)
(10,168)
Net income attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s common
$ 72,797
$ 101,264
$ 380,563
$ 6,107
$ 435,923
$ 563,399
$ 760,791
Net income per share attributable to Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s
Basic
$ 0.47
$ 0.67
$ 2.61
$ 0.04
$ 3.26
$ 3.83
$ 6.03
Diluted
$ 0.47
$ 0.67
$ 2.61
$ 0.04
$ 3.26
$ 3.82
$ 6.01
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding:
Basic
153,464
150,854
145,825
137,319
133,688
146,921
126,106
Diluted
154,307
151,561
146,058
137,688
133,827
147,460
126,490
Dividends declared per share of common stock
$ 1.15
$ 1.12
$ 1.12
$ 1.09
$ 1.09
$ 4.48
$ 4.24
(1)
Refer to "Funds from operations and funds from operations per share" of this Earnings Press Release for additional details.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
12/31/21
9/30/21
6/30/21
3/31/21
12/31/20
Assets
Investments in real estate
$ 24,980,669
$ 23,071,514
$ 21,692,385
$ 20,253,418
$ 18,092,372
Investments in unconsolidated real estate joint ventures
38,483
321,737
323,622
325,928
332,349
Cash and cash equivalents
361,348
325,872
323,876
492,184
568,532
Restricted cash
53,879
42,182
33,697
42,219
29,173
Tenant receivables
7,379
7,749
6,710
7,556
7,333
Deferred rent
839,335
816,219
781,600
751,967
722,751
Deferred leasing costs
402,898
329,952
321,005
294,328
272,673
Investments
1,876,564
2,046,878
1,999,283
1,641,811
1,611,114
Other assets
1,658,818
1,596,615
1,536,672
1,424,935
1,191,581
Total assets
$ 30,219,373
$ 28,558,718
$ 27,018,850
$ 25,234,346
$ 22,827,878
Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests, and Equity
Secured notes payable
$ 205,198
$ 198,758
$ 227,984
$ 229,406
$ 230,925
Unsecured senior notes payable
8,316,678
8,314,851
8,313,025
8,311,512
7,232,370
Unsecured senior line of credit and commercial paper
269,990
749,978
299,990
—
99,991
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities
2,210,410
2,149,450
1,825,387
1,750,687
1,669,832
Dividends payable
183,847
173,560
170,647
160,779
150,982
Total liabilities
11,186,123
11,586,597
10,837,033
10,452,384
9,384,100
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
9,612
11,681
11,567
11,454
11,342
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders' equity:
Common stock
1,580
1,532
1,507
1,457
1,367
Additional paid-in capital
16,195,256
14,727,735
14,194,023
12,994,748
11,730,970
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(7,294)
(6,029)
(4,508)
(5,799)
(6,625)
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.'s stockholders' equity
16,189,542
14,723,238
14,191,022
12,990,406
11,725,712
Noncontrolling interests
2,834,096
2,237,202
1,979,228
1,780,102
1,706,724
Total equity
19,023,638
16,960,440
16,170,250
14,770,508
13,432,436
Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests, and equity
$ 30,219,373
$ 28,558,718
$ 27,018,850
$ 25,234,346
$ 22,827,878
Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Share
The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including our share of amounts from consolidated and unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, to funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, and funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted, for the periods below:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
12/31/21
9/30/21
6/30/21
3/31/21
12/31/20
12/31/21
12/31/20
Net income attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders
$ 72,797
$ 101,264
$ 380,563
$ 6,107
$ 435,923
$ 563,399
$ 760,791
Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets
234,979
205,436
186,498
177,720
173,392
804,633
684,682
Noncontrolling share of depreciation and amortization from consolidated real
(21,265)
(17,871)
(16,301)
(15,443)
(15,032)
(70,880)
(61,933)
Our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated real estate JVs
3,058
3,465
4,135
3,076
2,976
13,734
11,413
(Gain) loss on sales of real estate
(124,226)
(1)
435
—
(2,779)
(152,503)
(126,570)
(1)
(154,089)
Impairment of real estate – rental properties
—
18,602
1,754
5,129
25,177
25,485
40,501
Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards
—
(1,472)
(2,191)
(201)
(420)
(6,315)
(7,018)
Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders –
165,343
309,859
554,458
173,609
469,513
1,203,486
1,274,347
Unrealized losses (gains) on non-real estate investments
139,716
14,432
(244,031)
46,251
(233,538)
(43,632)
(374,033)
Significant realized gains on non-real estate investments
—
(52,427)
(34,773)
(22,919)
—
(110,119)
—
Impairment of non-real estate investments
—
—
—
—
—
—
24,482
Impairment of real estate
—
24,018
3,172
—
—
27,190
15,221
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
67,253
7,898
67,253
60,668
Termination fee
—
—
—
—
—
—
(86,179)
Acceleration of stock compensation expense due to executive officer resignation
—
—
—
—
—
—
4,499
Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards
(1,432)
149
3,428
(1,208)
2,774
710
4,790
Funds from operations attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders –
$ 303,627
$ 296,031
$ 282,254
$ 262,986
$ 246,647
$ 1,144,888
$ 923,795
(1)
Includes $101.1 million related to the sale of our entire 49.0% interest in the unconsolidated real estate joint venture at Menlo Gateway.
(2)
Calculated in accordance with standards established by the Nareit Board of Governors.
Funds From Operations and Funds From Operations per Share (continued)
The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders, the most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with GAAP, including our share of amounts from consolidated and unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, to funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, and funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders – diluted, as adjusted, for the periods below. Per share amounts may not add due to rounding.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
12/31/21
9/30/21
6/30/21
3/31/21
12/31/20
12/31/21
12/31/20
Net income per share attributable to Alexandria's common stockholders –
$ 0.47
$ 0.67
$ 2.61
$ 0.04
$ 3.26
$ 3.82
$ 6.01
Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets
1.40
1.26
1.19
1.20
1.21
5.07
5.01
(Gain) loss on sales of real estate
(0.80)
—
—
(0.02)
(1.14)
(0.86)
(1.22)
Impairment of real estate – rental properties
—
0.12
0.01
0.04
0.19
0.17
0.32
Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards
—
(0.01)
(0.01)
—
(0.01)
(0.04)
(0.05)
Funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common
1.07
2.04
3.80
1.26
3.51
8.16
10.07
Unrealized losses (gains) on non-real estate investments
0.91
0.10
(1.67)
0.34
(1.75)
(0.30)
(2.96)
Significant realized gains on non-real estate investments
—
(0.35)
(0.24)
(0.17)
—
(0.75)
—
Impairment of non-real estate investments
—
—
—
—
—
—
0.19
Impairment of real estate
—
0.16
0.02
—
—
0.18
0.12
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
0.49
0.06
0.46
0.48
Termination fee
—
—
—
—
—
—
(0.68)
Acceleration of stock compensation expense due to executive officer resignation
—
—
—
—
—
—
0.04
Allocation to unvested restricted stock awards
(0.01)
—
0.02
(0.01)
0.02
0.01
0.04
Funds from operations per share attributable to Alexandria's common
$ 1.97
$ 1.95
$ 1.93
$ 1.91
$ 1.84
$ 7.76
$ 7.30
Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding – diluted
154,307
151,561
146,058
137,688
133,827
147,460
126,490
