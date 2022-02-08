BoostUp Named a Winner of the Best Software Companies of 2022 by G2

Leading Revenue Operations and Intelligence Platform (RO&I) achieves 3X revenue growth and is recognized by G2 as one of the Fastest Growing Companies and Best Sales Products of 2022.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BoostUp.ai, the leading Revenue Operations and Intelligence Platform for modern revenue and sales organizations, has been recognized as one of the Fastest Growing Companies and Best Sales Products globally in G2's 2022 Best Software Awards . Out of thousands of contenders, only software vendors that provide exceptional value and create community climb to the top of the Best Software ranks, based on authentic, timely reviews by real users.

"We created BoostUp to be the 'Front Office' for digital and data-driven revenue teams, working remotely and cross-functionally," says Sharad Verma, founder and CEO of BoostUp. "Today's business leaders and investors are obsessed with predictable revenue and productive sales teams. They want leading – not just lagging – indicators of what's working and what's not, in real-time. We now live in a 'Revenue 2.0' world where 80% of the sales motion is digital. Revenue leaders are now expected to move at the 'speed of digital' and predict outcomes accurately on day 1 of the quarter. Spreadsheets and CRMs don't cut it anymore."

G2's Best Software Award is dubbed the People's Choice Awards for Tech Companies. G2 creates the lists based on over 1 million authentic, verified customer reviews. The Top 100 products are then ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores.

This recognition comes right off the heels of being named the Winter 2022 Revenue Operations Momentum Leader by G2. BoostUp was recognized in 37 reports, 17 badges including 7 specialty badges:

Users Most Likely to Recommend

Best Meets Requirements

Easiest Set-Up

Highest User Adoption

Most Implementable

Easiest To Do Business With

Best Results

"BoostUp gives me and the whole team insights into sales activities and trends that I genuinely hadn't dreamed of before. As a result, we look at our business through an entirely different lens now that we can make even better data-driven decisions," shares Peter Kokkinos, Sales VP and Managing Director at Udemy.

About BoostUp

BoostUp's Unified Front-Office Revenue Platform delivers real-time, actionable insights that drive 95% or greater forecast accuracy, increase sales capacity and win rates, ensuring predictable revenue growth that keeps investors and boards satisfied. As a result, Degreed, Branch, Lucid, Sisense, and many other leading companies trust BoostUp.ai to drive predictable revenue and growth. Start following us on LinkedIn .

