Homeless. Not Hopeless. Hard-hitting new film unpacks the causes of homelessness in San Francisco--and presents a proven solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondHomeless.org, a movement created to educate the community about the root causes of homelessness and mobilize them to become part of the solution to end street homelessness, and documentary filmmakers Emergent Order announce today a new film, Beyond Homeless: Finding Hope, a hard-hitting look at the catastrophic problem of homelessness in San Francisco—and a proven solution.

"Homelessness in San Francisco can be solved—but we must understand what we are dealing with," says Mary L.G. Theroux, Senior Vice President, Independent Institute, co-author of its policy report, Beyond Homeless: Good Intentions, Bad Outcomes, Transformative Solutions, and host of the film.

"Homelessness is, in almost every case, a symptom of other, deeper problems," says Theroux. "If you address those problems the right way—and in the right settings—our fellow San Franciscans experiencing homelessness can transform their lives. That is the hope-filled message of our movement—Beyond Homeless—and of this film."

Beyond Homeless: Finding Hope is a 38-minute documentary that contrasts the current tragic conditions of San Francisco's unhoused with a successful community-wide solution called Haven for Hope of Bexar County, located in San Antonio, TX. Starting with numbers of homeless similar to San Francisco's, Haven's remarkable collaboration, involving virtually every sector of the community—including police and fire departments, emergency services, hospitals, psychiatric providers, and all other homeless service providers—has resulted in Bexar County achieving an 11 percent decline in homelessness, with a 77 percent decline in downtown unsheltered homelessness. Over the same period, San Francisco's homelessness has increased 80 percent, while spending has grown more than 100%.

Featured in the documentary are thought leaders from notable organizations including, but not limited to:

Dr. Drew Pinsky , Addiction Medicine Specialist

Theo Ellington , Director, Homelessness Initiatives and Community Development, The Salvation Army

Gabriel Baldinucci , CEO, Urban Vision Alliance

Tom Wolf , recovery advocate, formerly homeless addict

Kelley Cutler , Human Rights Organizer, Coalition on Homelessness San Francisco

"We can reverse the homelessness crisis in San Francisco—and across the nation," says Theroux. "But we must work together, strategically and in a coordinated manner."

"There's a real disconnect between unhoused residents, their outcomes, and the policies and programs designed to help them thrive here in San Francisco," said Theo Ellington, Director, Homelessness Initiatives and Community Development, The Salvation Army. "Beyond Homeless can help fix that."

"Beyond Homeless: Finding Hope is a very compelling film that underscores the importance of coming together as a community to solve this difficult problem," said Gabriel Baldinucci, CEO, Urban Vision Alliance. "Street homelessness can be mitigated by collaborating to build broad private-public coalitions."

The premiere screening followed by a panel moderated by Heather Knight, columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle will take place by invitation in February 2022. Panelists include:

Scott Ackerson , LMSW, Former Director of Haven for Hope

Gabriel Baldinucci , CEO, Urban Vision Alliance

Theo Ellington , Director, Homelessness Initiatives and Community Development, The Salvation Army

Adam Summers , Research Fellow, Independent Institute

Mary Theroux , Executive Director Beyond Homeless, former Chairwoman, The San Francisco Salvation Army

Paul Webster , Former Senior Policy Advisor, HUD (U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development)

Tom Wolf , recovery advocate, formerly homeless addict

To view the PSA for Beyond Homeless narrated by actor Brad Garrett visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU1bfcZMv1o

About Beyond Homeless

Beyond Homeless is a partnership initiative between the Independent Institute and diverse community organizations collaborating together to address the plight of homelessness. For more information about Beyond Homeless, visit https://www.beyondhomeless.org

To download a copy of the policy report, click https://www.beyondhomeless.org/our-work-media/

About Emergent Order Foundation

Emergent Order Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit studio dedicated to telling heroic stories of virtue that celebrate American freedom and the potential it unlocks in each of us. For more information visit: https://eo.foundation

