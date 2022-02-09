Bringg Acquires Parcel Delivery Solution Zenkraft to Meet Growing Customer Demands for Diverse Choice of Delivery Offerings

This acquisition expands the value of the all-in-one modular solution for parcel, on-demand, same day delivery and pick up to meet customer expectations

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringg, the leading data-led delivery and fulfillment cloud platform provider, today announced their acquisition of Zenkraft, Salesforce's leading parcel and return delivery solution. The synthesis of these offerings will imbue Zenkraft's parcel and return delivery and Bringg's unified, open and connected delivery network to enable a diversified array of delivery models. Both companies have experienced rapid growth alongside the recent ecommerce boom, and this merger will bring out the best in their complementary solutions. Retailers will ultimately be able to deliver a differentiated last mile delivery experience that meets their customer demand and drives brand differentiation.

"This acquisition is a reflection of our vision to connect retailers and consumers through delivery solutions that are accessible, usable and valuable regardless of existing tech stacks or resources," said Guy Bloch, CEO of Bringg. "Zenkraft will allow us to vastly expand the footprint of that mission. It also provides us with a broad, quick and seamless gateway into the Salesforce ecosystem which further enables us to scale our portfolio to all retail players with maximum impact and minimum disruption."

The acquisition aims to accelerate Bringg's penetration in the Salesforce ecosystem by extending Zenkraft's parcel, return and post purchase use cases with an on-demand delivery network of hundreds of providers. The Zenkraft solution will accelerate Bringg's go to market strategy thanks to pre-existing integrations into the Salesforce ecommerce cloud and order management system. In turn, Bringg will unlock seamless on-demand delivery options for Zenkraft customers, a growing necessity amid a global shift in delivery expectations.

"Adding a variety of delivery services to our product offering is a huge milestone," said James Lumb, CEO of Zenkraft. "We're proud of the solution we've built and being acquired by Bringg gives us the opportunity to scale our operations to meet the needs of a growing ecommerce space. We are thrilled to see what this next chapter holds."

The process will see no changes in existing personnel at either company, and reporting lines will stay the same in the immediate time post merger. This acquisition marks the start of Bringg's larger merger and acquisition engine and is the first in a slew of strategic growth contingencies.

About Bringg

Bringg helps enterprises scale up and optimize their logistics operations with our data-led delivery and fulfillment cloud platform. Using Bringg, retailers and logistics providers can rapidly enable innovative delivery and fulfillment models that maximize the customer experience, optimize logistics operations and scale business channels for growth. Some of the world's best-known brands in more than 50 countries use Bringg's platform to deliver the perfect last mile experience at peak efficiency across multiple delivery models. https://www.bringg.com/

About Zenkraft

Zenkraft provides 100% Native shipping, tracking and returns applications for Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Order Management and Service Cloud. Zenkraft directly integrates into 80+ carriers including FedEx, UPS, Canada Post and DHL. Zenkraft has around 700 customers including many of the largest Salesforce implementations globally.

