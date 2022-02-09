FinOps Foundation Welcomes SoftwareONE as a Premier Member FinOps practices have seen tremendous growth over the past few years proving an essential part of cloud operations

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The FinOps Foundation , a part of The Linux Foundation's non-profit technology consortium and focused on advancing the people and practice of cloud financial management, announced SoftwareONE, a leading software and cloud technology solutions provider, as its newest premier member. SoftwareONE has been an active member of the FinOps Foundation participating in several working and special interest groups. It has chosen to increase its long-standing commitment to the FinOps Foundation by becoming a premier member.

As part of SoftwareONE's premier membership, Darryl Sackett, their Global Managing Director of FinOps will join the Foundation's Governing Board as a voting member to help craft Foundation strategy and direction. The Governing Board sets the strategy of the program, including where to invest resources and funds in support of the Technical Advisory Council's work.

"As a premier member we are more committed than ever to advancing the discipline of cloud financial management through best practices, education and standards," said Sackett, Global Managing Director – FinOps, SoftwareONE. "We want to continue to help our global customers control and optimize their Cloud spend, eliminating waste and risk and driving value from these investments while also considering sustainability and the environment through FinOps best practices."

"The past year we've seen SoftwareONE honour its commitment to invest in processes and skills to empower its team members and customers," said J.R. Storment, Executive Director of the FinOps Foundation. "We are glad to have them expanding their contributions and support to help propel forward the future of FinOps."

As part of their commitment to driving industry best practice, SoftwareONE has invested significantly in becoming a FinOps Certified Service Provider, and its PyraCloud platform, which helps SoftwareONE customers gain visibility and control over their cloud ecosystems, is an approved FinOps Certified Platform. Furthermore, the SoftwareONE team now boasts 150 FinOps Certified Practitioners worldwide, giving its customers access to FinOps expertise wherever they are in the world.

In 2021, the FinOps Foundation added 2,000 new members, now totalling 5,300 and continues to rapidly expand along with certifications. The Foundation released the first 2021 State of FinOps report that detailed how cloud financial management has become a mainstream practice in large organizations across all sizes of cloud spend. The 2022 State of FinOps report will be released in the coming months and details will be shared on data.finops.org .



To learn more about SoftwareONE's FinOps services, please visit: https://www.softwareone.com/en/cloud-financial-management or https://www.finops.org/tools-services/softwareone/

To learn more about becoming a member of The FinOps Foundation visit https://www.finops.org/membership/

About the FinOps Foundation

The FinOps Foundation (F2) is a non-profit trade association made up of FinOps practitioners around the world including Atlassian, Autodesk, Gannett, HERE Technologies, Just Eat, Nationwide and Spotify. Grounded in real world stories, expertise, and inspiration for and by FinOps practitioners, the FinOps Foundation is focused on codifying and promoting cloud financial management best practices and standards to help community members and their teams become better at cloud financial management.

About SoftwareONE

SoftwareONE is a leading global provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions, headquartered in Switzerland. With an IP and technology-driven services portfolio, it enables companies to holistically develop and implement their commercial, technology and digital transformation strategies. This is achieved by modernizing applications and migrating critical workloads on public clouds, while simultaneously managing and optimizing the related software and cloud assets and licensing. SoftwareONE's offerings are connected by PyraCloud, its proprietary digital platform, which provides customers with data-driven, actionable intelligence. With around 8,300 employees and sales and service delivery capabilities in 90 countries, SoftwareONE provides around 65,000 business customers with software and cloud solutions from over 7,500 publishers. SoftwareONE's shares (SWON) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit www.softwareone.com/investors.

