GeneIQ Partners with Local Businesses and Employers to Offer On-site COVID-19 Testing and Free Vaccines; Announces Plans to Expand Testing Nationwide Local Laboratory Continues to Offer Large Scale, On-site COVID-19 Services via Workplace Safety Initiative Amidst Continued Spread of Omicron Variant

DALLAS, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GeneIQ, a molecular diagnostics company based in Dallas, is supporting local businesses that strive to provide safe workplace environments for employees via COVID-19 testing and vaccination services. The Workplace Safety initiative will expand in February and launch in over twenty new states that have low vaccination rates and/or high positivity rates to target small to mid-sized businesses. The objective is to assist companies nationwide in maintaining safe workplace environments as they navigate Omicron and future waves of additional variants. GeneIQ will engage these companies to offer a convenient and customized program for testing and reporting that meets their specific needs.

GeneIQ's on-site, non-invasive COVID-19 testing services. (PRNewswire)

Through their on-site COVID-19 testing services, GeneIQ provides both 10-minute rapid antigen tests along with PCR tests with a 24 to 48-hour turnaround time from the time of receipt. Both tests are non-invasive and can be self-administered by the patient via nasal or saliva methodologies. GeneIQ's PCR-based assay has been confirmed to detect the Omicron variant and is highly accurate with a positive predictive value (PPV) of 100% and a negative predictive value (NPV) of 98.5%.

GeneIQ Vaccine Direct offers on-site administration of COVID-19 vaccines at zero cost and is DSHS approved to administer Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and boosters in Texas. An on-site medical team is provided, along with a registration platform to ensure efficient processing and that all state reporting requirements are met. Patients can receive the vaccine at no cost with insurance or through the federal government program for the uninsured. There are no costs or hidden fees for participating organizations.

Throughout the pandemic, GeneIQ has been trusted by over 500 public and private corporations, institutions, universities, and independent school districts to provide COVID-19 testing and vaccination services. These partnerships are part of a strategic initiative by GeneIQ's Vaccine Direct division to support local entities with zero-cost, on-site COVID-19 vaccinations.

GeneIQ has hosted hundreds of vaccine clinics and has administered thousands of vaccines locally. GeneIQ is DSHS (Texas Department of State Health Services) approved, TDEM (Texas Division of Emergency Management) approved, and CLIA and COLA certified.

To find out more about GeneIQ and its diagnostic offerings, visit GeneIQ's website or email info@geneiqlab.com. To learn more about vaccination services, please email vaccine@geneiqlab.com.

About GeneIQ Vaccine Direct

GeneIQ Vaccine Direct is committed to supporting schools, corporations, and organizations with zero-cost, on-site COVID-19 vaccinations. GeneIQ Vaccine Direct is DSHS approved to administer Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines and boosters in Texas.

GeneIQ has been a trusted resource throughout the pandemic and has serviced half a million patients across the nation, playing a pivotal role throughout the pandemic. GeneIQ Vaccine Direct provides on-site vaccines and boosters in a safe and convenient process at no cost to the patient or to the organization. The supplies, medical staff, and registration platform are all included with end-to-end service to make the process quick and convenient.

About GeneIQ

GeneIQ is a high-volume, molecular diagnostics laboratory specializing in Pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing and real-time, reverse transcriptase-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing for urinary and respiratory infections, including COVID-19. The state-of-the-art laboratory based in the Dallas area services over 500 long-term care facilities, physician practices, state and local governments, corporations, and organizations throughout the United States. They have created a highly efficient, automated lab process with a paperless, web-based system that provides a 24–48-hour turnaround time of results after receipt of the specimen. At the core of GeneIQ lies the latest innovations in Pharmacogenomics, the science of determining how genetic variability influences physiological responses to drugs, from absorption and metabolism to pharmacologic action and therapeutic effect. In an effort to provide precision medicine and to serve the needs of the pandemic with molecular accuracy, the support and management teams at GeneIQ are passionate about providing the highest level of service to their clients and the overall healthcare industry.

GeneIQLab.com (PRNewsfoto/GeneIQ) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GeneIQ