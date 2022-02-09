The new brand campaign will lure you away from the daily hustle and remind you to "Make Time For The Life Artois" with an in-game TVC and initiative that sends former Super Bowl players to work behind the counter on game day

STELLA ARTOIS INSPIRES AMERICA TO SAVOR LIFE TOGETHER IN SUPER BOWL LVI BLITZ The new brand campaign will lure you away from the daily hustle and remind you to "Make Time For The Life Artois" with an in-game TVC and initiative that sends former Super Bowl players to work behind the counter on game day

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the brand that invites the world to savor life together, Anheuser-Busch's Stella Artois is sending an important reminder to everyone watching Super Bowl LVI: "Make Time For The Life Artois." Debuting during the Big Game, the new 360 campaign will inspire everyone to be more mindful amid the chaos of the day-to-day to take time to enjoy moments with the people who matter most.

“Make Time For The Life Artois” inspires consumers to slow down and spend time with those who matter the most, savoring the good life, known as the Life Artois. (PRNewswire)

NFL LEGENDS AND STELLA ARTOIS CALL AN AUDIBLE TO PICK UP A FEW HOURS AT LOCAL RESTAURANTS WHILE SELECT WORKERS HEAD TO THE SUPER BOWL

Every year, bar and restaurant workers across America keep Stella Artois flowing on game day. This year, Stella Artois will thank these hard workers with a day in The Life Artois, spent making memories with a loved one at Super Bowl LVI, while the brand brings in NFL legends as substitutes because they know a thing or two about working on Super Bowl Sunday.

Stella Artois teamed up Eli Manning, Ryan Clark and Dan Marino to roll up their sleeves and sub in for those who work on Super Bowl Sunday year after year in kitchens and bars across the U.S. Watch the heartwarming moment these football heroes surprised fans with tickets and a trip to Super Bowl LVI here .

While these lucky fans are living the Life Artois at SoFi Stadium, the NFL greats will be picking up shifts at locations in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Miami. Viewers in New York, Miami, Atlanta and Las Vegas can also watch the entire story unfold before the Super Bowl during a special pre-game Stella Artois spot.

"Bar and restaurant workers definitely help make game day a special experience," said Eli Manning, Super Bowl Champion & MVP (XLII, XLVI) and New York Giants Quarterback (2004-2019). "When Stella Artois came to me with the idea, I was game to step in. I'm excited, and a little scared, to fill in for Meg on Sunday and can't wait to hear about her experience getting to savor Super Bowl LVI with a loved one."

Giving even more people the opportunity to live The Life Artois with their loved ones at the big game, Stella Artois will offer five additional lucky fans Super Bowl LVI tickets to go and live the Life Artois with their loved ones. Follow along with the conversation between @EliManning , @Realrclark25 , @DanMarino and the brand on Twitter and Instagram on February 9 for chances to win a spot to the game and tune in to the brand's Twitter on game day for more chances to live #TheLifeArtois.

STELLA ARTOIS UNVEILS "MAKE TIME FOR THE LIFE ARTOIS" FILM DURING THE BIG GAME

In its newest spot to debut during the big game, Stella Artois' "Make Time For The Life Artois" campaign seeks to deliver a gentle reminder to take the time to savor life when we're able to find those moments to do so.

An amalgamation of the brand's signature illustrative style and real-life characters, the film features characters savoring the good life, known as the Life Artois. To a remixed tune of "I'll Take You There" originally sung by the Staple Singers, the spot opens on a bustling city street with workers brushing past each other during the crazed after-work rush hour. A series of colorful Stella Artois billboards are displayed in locations planted around the city showcasing the characters living the Life Artois. Taking notice of the rushed passerbys, the billboards come alive as characters jump out of the screen and into the real world, guiding workers to a nearby restaurant where they are invited to savor each other's company and make time to enjoy the Life Artois.

"Making time to savor life with the people who matter most to us is crucial for our overall happiness and well-being in today's always-on, ever-changing world," said Lauren Denowitz, Head of Marketing, Stella Artois. "We want our fans to know that the good life is never too far away and Super Bowl LVI presents the perfect moment for the brand to send out this message and thank the bar and restaurant workers who keep our business running with a unique opportunity to live that good life - or The Life Artois, as we call it - with their loved ones on game day."

Tune in on Wednesday, February 9 to watch the new :30 second TVC on Stella Artois's YouTube page .

Launching on Super Bowl Sunday and extending through April, the "Make Time For The Life Artois" 360 marketing campaign will run on television, online, on social, in OOH and will be brought to life through several exciting opportunities to come this year that enable fans to live The Life Artois.

Stella Artois is a proud member of Anheuser-Busch's award-winning portfolio of brands all brewed to deliver the company's renewed purpose: to create a future with more cheers. During this year's Super Bowl, Stella aims to inspire and enable everyone to make time to savor life and live #TheLifeArtois, while contributing to the company's ongoing transformation as it looks to accelerate its consumer-centric strategy.

For more information, follow @StellaArtoisUSA on Instagram and Facebook and @StellaArtois on Twitter .

About Stella Artois

Stella Artois® is part of a brewing tradition dating back to 1366. It is the winner of the 2019 World Beer Award for World's Best International Lager and is present in 95 countries. Stella Artois is a bottom-filtered, blonde pilsner. It is thirst-quenching with a malty middle and crisp finish delivering a full flavor and a hint of bitterness. Stella Artois is best served between 37.4- and 41-degree Fahrenheit and should be served in the unique Stella Artois Chalice according to the 9-Step Pouring Ritual to guarantee a perfect experience of this standard gold lager. Visit www.stellaartois.com for more information.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities, and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA, and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Press Contacts

Laura Alito

Laura.Alito@anheuser-busch.com

Corina DeFeo

cdefeo@webershandwick.com

Eli Manning and winner Meg pose at a local Las Vegas bar where Eli will be covering Meg’s shift as a bartender while she enjoys the big game with a loved one. (PRNewswire)

Dan Marino and winner Loic cheers at a local Miami pizza restaurant where Dan will be subbing in for Loic while he attends Super Bowl LVI. (PRNewswire)

Ryan Clark and Stella Substitute winner Tyrone pose together. This year instead of being behind the bar, Tyron and a loved one attend the big game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stella Artois