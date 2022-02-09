Wilmington Trust Adds Wealth Management Professionals to Growing Los Angeles and Western Region Team

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust, a leader in wealth management and corporate and institutional services, said today it has expanded its Los Angeles and Western region team. The firm hired:

Thomas Mayer , senior wealth fiduciary advisor

Vijay Chandran , senior private banker, managing director, Western Region

John Bradarich , senior investment advisor

Velios Kodomichalos, senior wealth advisor

These hires are four of many that Wilmington Trust recently announced across its business units. The firm has committed to add a significant number of new professionals, which will broaden expertise. Over the next two years, the firm expects to double the number of its client-facing colleagues.

"Our expected growth in Los Angeles and our Western U.S. region aligns with our growth across the footprint," said Brian Oard, Western regional president for Wilmington Trust. "This continued initiative to expand the team is exciting as we welcome new colleagues with experience to continue the level of service we offer our clients."

These hires highlight Wilmington Trust's continued, which began with the October 2020 expansion of an enhanced, client-centric operating model across its Wealth Management divisions. The move is designed to move decision-making and resources closer to clients and drive growth by focusing on the client and advisor relationship.

The new hires will focus on the firm's comprehensive Wealth Management services to high-net-worth individuals and families, entrepreneurs, business owners, family offices, and foundations & endowments. They will work closely with clients and their advisors to develop financial, tax, and estate planning strategies to meet clients' objectives.

Thomas Mayer, Senior Wealth Fiduciary Advisor

Mayer is responsible for managing the ongoing fiduciary needs of significant personal trust clients throughout the Southern California region. He helps to ensure that each trust is administered in accordance with its specific provisions and that the trust's terms are carried out with the utmost fiduciary oversight.

Mayer, who has more than three decades of experience in the trust industry, joined Wilmington Trust in 2021 from City National Bank in Beverly Hills where he was the trust team lead for the Beverly Trust office. In that role, he administered intricate accounts with complex assets such as real property, closely held businesses, limited partnerships, and professional royalties. Previously, Mayer served his clients' fiduciary and trust needs at Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, Morgan Stanley Trust, and numerous other financial institutions throughout Southern California.

He holds an MBA from The Peter F. Drucker Graduate Management Center at The Claremont Graduate School and a bachelor's degree in economics from Colgate University.

Vijay Chandran, Senior Private Banker, Managing Director, Western Region

Chandran is responsible for meeting the complex financial needs of clients throughout the West Coast region. He provides strategic advice, highly personalized service, and tailored credit and banking solutions. As a senior private banker, he makes the following M&T Bank services available: bridge financing, residential and investment real estate financing, and specialized asset-backed facilities secured by investments, art, yachts, and aircraft. In addition, Chandran coordinates a broad range of services available through the Wilmington Trust Wealth Management team, including investment management, planning, trust, and family office services.

Chandran has 35 years of experience in financial services. Most recently, he served as managing director of the Cauvery Group, Inc., a boutique corporate finance and advisory firm he founded in2002. He has assisted privately held businesses and high-net-worth individuals in raising over $900 million in capital. Chandran was also managing director and senior vice president with Wachovia Bank's Wealth Management Structured Finance Group and established their presence in the Western United States. He was also responsible for building the loan origination business for Wachovia Securities nationwide. In addition, he served 10 years as a vice president and senior underwriter for the Citibank Private Bank Structured Finance Group and Corporate Finance Group in New York where he created loan platforms for private equity, alternative investments, real estate, and entertainment. Prior to Citibank, Chandran served for four years as vice president and senior underwriter for highly leveraged transactions at Whirlpool Financial, helping establish their office in New York, and spent nearly nine years with the CIT Group where he began his full-time financial services career while attending university. Chandran has also acted as interim CFO for several middle market companies and start-ups. Over his career, Chandran has sourced, structured, and closed several billion dollars in global transactions. He developed institutional risk policies for several credit products including film, music copyrights, subscription loans, ESOPs, restricted stock, and partnership interests. He is experienced at deal structuring, underwriting and due diligence, contract negotiations, client management, and risk management. Chandran holds a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing from New York University and holds his FINRA 63 and 79 securities licenses.

John Bradarich, Senior Investment Advisor

Bradarich develops customized investment portfolios for his clients based on their parameters for risk, return, and liquidity, among other factors. He continually monitors and, when appropriate, rebalances his clients' portfolios to ensure they are aligned with their asset allocation strategies and take advantage of new investment opportunities suitable to their needs.

Bradarich has over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, including managing multi-asset class portfolios utilizing traditional and alternative assets. Most recently he served as a senior vice president at HSBC Private Bank where he was co-head of investment counselors as well as a senior investment counselor. In this role, Bradarich worked with ultra-high-net-worth individuals to create and implement sophisticated investment strategies to sustain and grow their wealth. Previously, he was an investment specialist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank where he was responsible for providing customized investment solutions to a client base comprised primarily of hedge fund principals, private investors, and executives in the financial services industry.

Bradarich holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, focusing on finance and accounting. He is a CFA® charterholder and holds his FINRA Series 7 and 63 securities licenses.

Velios Kodomichalos – Senior Wealth Advisor

Kodomichalos is responsible for providing comprehensive wealth management advice to high-net-worth individuals and families, entrepreneurs, business owners, and foundations and endowments throughout the southern California region. He works closely with clients and their advisors to develop financial strategies to help clients meet their current needs and plan for their long-term objectives. Kodomichalos also coordinates the various services his clients require based on their unique needs, including investment management, planning, trust, private banking, and family office services. Kodomichalos brings a blend of experience and practicality across complex family relationships and situations.

Kodomichalos has more than 30 years of experience across multiple industries both in the United States and internationally, with expertise in financing, private banking, alternative investments, and complex transactions and situations. He has also been involved in a number of startups both as a director (representing independent shareholders) and as CFO.

Kodomichalos has served as the chief investment officer with a local family office (at its initiation), where he was responsible for investment management, asset allocation, due diligence, monitoring, and sourcing and evaluating existing and prospective investments, and supporting other family office functions. Prior to this role, Kodomichalos was the director of investments at Pepperdine University and an adjunct faculty member with its Graziado Business School and Seaver College of Pepperdine University. He has extensive international business and investment experience in the UK, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

He holds an MBA from the Graziadio School of Business and Management, Pepperdine University, as well as a bachelor's degrees in law and mathematics from the University of New South Wales.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust's Wealth Management offers a wide array of personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients around the world.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, Paris, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.wilmingtontrust.com.

