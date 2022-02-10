LADDER UP OFFERS IN-PERSON & REMOTE TAX SOLUTIONS FOR 2022 TAX SEASON

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ladder Up , a Chicago based non-profit that provides hardworking people in Illinois with the financial resources and opportunities they need to move up the economic ladder, kicks off tax season with its annual Tax Assistance Program. Open through April 18, 2022, Ladder Up offers low-income individuals and families living in Illinois with free in-person and online preparation and filing of income tax returns to help them access critical tax refunds that may otherwise remain unclaimed.

"While 2021 was a difficult year, the new pandemic assistance and tax changes related to it necessitate getting extra help in navigating this uniquely challenging year," shares Ladder Up Executive Director, Phyllis Cavallone-Jurek. "The pandemic has touched every aspect of life, creating additional instability. Ladder Up is here to support our clients during the ever-changing tax landscape. With patience and attention to detail, we will make our 28th tax season the best one yet."

TWO WAYS TO FILE

In addition to in-person filing for qualifying individuals, Ladder Up kicks off tax season with an eTAP program available to taxpayers who prefer to submit their tax returns electronically with the help of a qualified tax professional.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE?

Ladder Up provides in-person tax assistance to Illinois residents who earn up to $32,000 as an individual or up to $58,000 per household. If individuals do not meet the eligibility requirements for in-person Tax Assistance Program assistance, Ladder Up can accommodate those with household incomes not exceeding $73,000 through the eTAP program , which allows taxpayers to secure answers and upload documents electronically.



HOW IT WORKS

Ladder Up's free tax return program is staffed with highly trained volunteers who are eager to support eligible taxpayers remotely or at 12 locations throughout Chicagoland.

Ladder Up is committed to fulfilling clients' needs in the way that feels most comfortable to them. To visit one of their locations, taxpayers can visit www.goladderup.org/locations/ to make an appointment or find a walk-in location near them. At the appointment, individuals will work directly with a volunteer to complete any questions during the intake process.

For those who prefer to work remotely, are not close to one of the 12 locations or do not qualify for the in-person Tax Assistance Program, eTAP empowers clients to submit their tax information and documents electronically from the comfort of their homes.

Services available through the Tax Assistance and eTAP programs includes:

Free tax completion

Federal and state preparation

E-file services for tax returns

ITIN application/renewal assistance

EVERYONE DESERVES A SHOT AT A BETTER LIFE

The refunds and tax credits Ladder Up secures for clients can be life altering reimbursements that benefit them and their families. Since Ladder Up opened its doors in 1994, the organization has returned $1.2 billion to over 750,000 clients, helping clients secure the tax refunds they deserve, gain the knowledge to navigate today's complex financial systems and obtain financial aid to make college dreams a reality.



ABOUT LADDER UP

Founded in 1994, when 22-year-old Chicago business analyst and volunteer basketball coach Robert Burke saw how the hardworking families of his west side team were struggling to make ends meet, he took a shot at helping. With the goal of securing unclaimed tax credits for the people of this underserved but deserving community, he recruited 90 colleagues to prepare tax returns at no cost. The efforts paid off, returning over $150,000 in tax refunds to 120 families. Today Ladder Up has returned 1.2 Billion to clients, helping more than 750,000, offering free financial programs to help clients secure the tax refunds they deserve, gain the knowledge to navigate today's complex financial systems and obtain financial aid to make college dreams a reality.

Make your appointment today online at ladderup.org or call (312) 588-6900.

