PointsBet Online and Mobile Sports Betting Now Live in Pennsylvania Only sportsbook to offer live, in-game, same game parlay options for NFL and NBA contests

DENVER and JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet Holdings Limited (ASX: PBH), the official sports betting partner of NBC sports, today announced the company has officially unveiled its market-leading mobile app and digital sports betting product in Pennsylvania.

PointsBet Online and Mobile Sports Betting Now Live in Pennsylvania (PRNewswire)

Pennsylvania marks the 10th operational state for PointsBet's premium sports betting product, following successful launches in New Jersey, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Colorado, Michigan, West Virginia, Virginia, and New York.

"PointsBet is the best in the business, and it's exciting to be able to bring the top-rated sports betting app to Pennsylvania, especially the enthusiastic and supportive fans in Philadelphia!" said PointsBet brand ambassador Allen Iverson. "I know speed and agility, and PointsBet's superior technology and live same game parlay capabilities for NBA and NFL games are where it's at."

"Pennsylvania ranks as one of the top five sports betting markets in the U.S. and is supported by forward-thinking leaders at the state's Gaming Control Board. We appreciate the opportunity to bring the fastest online sports betting product and an unrivalled in-game betting experience to the fans of Pennsylvania," said PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken.

In January, PointsBet's wholly-owned subsidiary PointsBet Pennsylvania, LLC ("PointsBet") was awarded sports wagering and interactive gaming operator licenses by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

As the official, exclusive sports betting partner of NBC Sports, PointsBet will utilize the media giant's premium television and digital assets to promote the PointsBet brand in Pennsylvania, where the Comcast Corporation is headquartered. As part of the agreement, NBC Sports provides PointsBet with year-round, multi-platform media and marketing opportunities across its unmatched portfolio of events, including exclusive gameday integrations across NBC Sports Philadelphia, regional broadcast home to the Phillies, 76ers, and Flyers. PointsBet's full Spanish-language functionality will reach Hispanic sports fans via Telemundo Deportes and Telemundo broadcast stations.

"The NBC Sports portfolio, and more specifically NBC Philadelphia, plays a crucial role in the PointsBet team's ability to build the brand and penetrate the Pennsylvania market," said PointsBet USA Chief Marketing Officer Kyle Christensen. "This has been a great partnership thus far and we are thrilled to continue collaborating. Leveraging NBC's reach and our superior technology creates an unmatched betting experience and separates ourselves from the pack."

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on racing (ADW) and iGaming.

Media Contact

Jeff Altstadter

973-908-9991

Jeffrey.altstadter@pointsbet.com

(PRNewsfoto/PointsBet) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PointsBet